Bitrise Rakes in $60 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Bitrise, a Mobile DevOps company that works with more than 6,000 mobile organizations to get apps to market faster and smarter, has closed a $60 million Series C funding round. The round was led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and was joined by existing investors including Partech, Open Ocean, Zobito, Fiedler Capital, Y Combinator and H14. The new investment brings Bitrise’s total funding to nearly $100 million.

Bitrise plans to use the new funding to close the chasm between the world’s growing demand for mobile products and the ability of today’s mobile organizations to deliver on those needs. Mobile developers are currently under extreme pressure to build more, faster, while navigating an increasing number of moving parts and complexities.

Bitrise is actively changing the trajectory of the mobile industry by building the tools, processes and practices that will define the next 10 years of mobile. Today, thousands of companies across the globe, including Rakuten, WISE, BOSE, Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Tonal, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Marks & Spencer, use Bitrise’s technology to manage mobile operations and automate core workflows from a single platform. More than 100,000 developers rely on Bitrise to eliminate manual practices, shorten their release cycles, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps before releasing updates to app stores.

The world’s largest tech companies have acknowledged the need for platforms that streamline workflows so developers can keep up with the nuances of Mobile DevOps and the needs of consumers and app stores. Bitrise is currently the only platform that addresses the entirety of the mobile product value stream across all app stores, and that can scale to meet the needs of enterprise users.

“The way mobile operations are currently staffed and organized, only a fraction of the top 1% of mobile companies are equipped to reach critical adoption and long-term profitability,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO and co-founder of Bitrise. “Success is skewed in favor of companies with the largest talent pools and budgets, rather than defined by creativity, customer centricity, and excellent user experiences. Our Series C will enable us to continue to deliver on the mission we’ve had since day one: to make mobile success about prioritizing creativity and end users, rather than mastering complex tooling that constantly breaks down.”

Since its launch in 2014, Bitrise has become a core part of modern mobile engineering stacks, and is used to build many of the world’s most popular mobile applications. The company is introducing multiple products to address the challenges that uniquely plague mobile teams. By optimizing the way mobile product organizations work and automatically surfacing insights that otherwise result in wasted hours and productivity, Bitrise is elevating companies’ proficiencies and capabilities to compete in the mobile space.

“Bitrise has been building towards the current moment in mobile since its launch eight years ago. Mobile has become a primary means of communication, entertainment, and commerce for people around the world, and Bitrise has enabled enterprises to keep up with mobile innovation at an ever-increasing pace,” said Josh Zelman, Vice President at Insight Partners. “Bitrise was purpose-built for mobile, and the company has become a leader in the mobile DevOps space. We’re honored and excited to partner with Bitrise as they continue to grow.”

Bitrise is a Y Combinator company, headquartered in Budapest, with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Tokyo.