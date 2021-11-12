Doordash to Deliver Goods From Dollar General

SAN FRANCISCO — Dollar General has announced a delivery partnership with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery of household essential items, including food, snacks, cleaning supplies, and more, at everyday low prices customers trust Dollar General to provide.

Shares in Doordash are up 23% this week following the Dollar General announcement and also the company’s $8 billion deal to buy Wolt, a Finland-based delivery service serving Europe and Japan.

“At Dollar General, we strive to make shopping hassle-free and affordable, and our partnership with DoorDash reiterates DG’s commitment to provide convenient and contactless options,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “We look forward to providing both existing and new customers with an even faster and more convenient way to experience all that DG has to offer.”

Consumers can browse and order products for same-day delivery (in under an hour on average) through DoorDash’s marketplace app or website with no time slot or minimum order size required. Now through November 24, 2021, customers can get 30% off their first Dollar General order, where the subtotal is $20 or greater, with code DOLLAR (up to a total of $20 off).

On-demand delivery from DoorDash is currently available from more than 9,000 Dollar General stores with plans to expand to more than 10,000 locations by December 2021. Dollar General and DoorDash initially piloted a program in summer 2021 with approximately 600 stores in rural and metropolitan communities.

“Our platform was designed to connect consumers to their communities, providing increased access to food, everyday essentials, and other local goods,” said Tom Pickett, chief revenue officer at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to partner with Dollar General to provide customers across the country with convenient access to the everyday essentials they need at the affordable price points they have come to trust. With this partnership, we are proud to expand our services to areas that traditionally have not had access to same-day delivery.”

The Dollar General-Doordash deal comes just a few weeks after Dollar Tree announced a delivery partnership with supermarket delivery service Instacart.