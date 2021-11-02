Lever Pulls Down on $50 Million Series D Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Lever, a Talent Acquisition Suite, has completed a $50 million Series D funding round with the Apax Digital Fund. The investment in Lever will accelerate solution development in talent analytics, top-of-funnel talent discovery, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as support growth in new markets, and continued product innovation.

Serving more than 4,000 customers and adding more than 100 technology partnerships and integrations in 2021, Lever’s momentum makes it clear that hiring and talent acquisition have never been more important to brands and companies. Lever is the industry’s only platform that provides talent acquisition leaders with complete applicant tracking systems (ATS) and candidate relationship management (CRM) capabilities in a single native platform. LeverTRM bridges the critical gap between traditional ATS and CRM systems, including native Candidate Nurturing and full-funnel Analytics.

As part of this partnership, Apax Digital’s Mia Hegazy will join Lever’s board of directors. “The talent acquisition market is an exciting sector benefiting from several tailwinds and, having tracked the space for some time, Lever stood out for its candidate-centric approach, next-gen technology, and innovative culture,” said Mia Hegazy, Principal, Apax Digital. “Companies must navigate heightened competition for talent, which is driving strong demand for best-in-class applicant tracking software products such as Lever’s. We look forward to working with Nate and his team to help accelerate the growth of the business, building on Lever’s impressive success to date.”

Lever will use this funding to expand globally, invest in R&D, and build on its already expansive ecosystem of technology partners. Lever is particularly excited to continue its investment in Talent Analytics, including upcoming DEI Analytics capabilities that enable all Lever customers to measure their progress on DEI initiatives.

“We’re experiencing record-breaking growth, and we are excited to be able to reach even more customers,” said Nate Smith, CEO of Lever. “Through this investment from Apax Digital, we’re gaining a partner that is aligned with our vision of enabling every company to connect human potential to meaningful work. As more companies are understanding the importance of leveraging talent acquisition suites to seamlessly handle the complexities of hiring, we’re continuing to expand our technology ecosystem, enable data-driven talent acquisition, and significantly improve diverse and inclusive hiring practices.”