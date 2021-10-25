GrubMarket Gobbles Up $145 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — GrubMarket, a San Francisco-based food technology company, has raised $145 million in a heavily oversubscribed Series E funding round from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Liberty Street Funds, Japan Post Capital, Walleye Capital, Celtic House Asia Partners, INP Capital, Pegasus Tech Ventures, RIVC and Gaingels, among participants. This round values GrubMarket at over $1 billion.

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket provides food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American food supply chain. The company operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to other parts of the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world.

“We have experienced an incredible acceleration of growth in the last 12 months – revenues are up more than 300% over last year, reaching a $1 billion annualized run-rate, while maintaining strong profitability. This milestone was reached ahead of schedule, thanks to our remarkable team and our supporters. Our software was the fastest growing segment, delivering over 3500% of growth and is currently powering up billions of annual business volume for ourselves and our software customers.” said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. “Delivering ultra-high growth and profitability remains the priority for all of our businesses and geographies. This Series E funding will turbocharge our software and services growth and extend our eCommerce reach from coast to coast. We will increase our investment in people, technology and acquisitions. Moreover, we will continue to operate a sustainable business and maintain profitability as the foundation of this company.”