Digital Life Insurance Company Ladder Climbs With $100 Million Series D

PALO ALTO — Ladder , which offers flexible life insurance in minutes, has raised a $100 million Series D round. The company says it has more than quadrupled revenue last year and plans to issue $30 billion in LadderLife coverage by year end.

The $100 million financing round was led by Thomvest Ventures and OMERS Growth Equity . It will be used to help grow the Ladder team, which has plans to more than double next year. Ladder offers up to $8 million in life insurance coverage in all 50 states.

Ladder is also announcing that it has become the first fully digital life insurance company in operation, after issuing its first policies through Ladder Life Insurance Company. Since 2017, Ladder has rebuilt every step of the life insurance stack, enabling key innovations across acquisition, product design, user experience, underwriting, instant issue, and policy administration. The addition of its fully operational carrier makes Ladder the first 100% vertically integrated life insurtech, built on a proprietary technology platform and powered by ever-compounding machine learning models.