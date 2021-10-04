News

Massive Outage Hits Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp

If you’ve been trying to view your Facebook or Instagram feed, you’ve been out of luck most of the day.

One of the world’s largest Internet services has been down for over three hours. Facebook, which also owns Instagram and Whatsapp, has seen its websites and apps go down since around 8:37 am Pacific time likely due to a domain name server (DNS) issue.

Nearly half of the world’s population uses either Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp each day. The company reported 2.76 billion users in June that used its services each day with 1.91 billion users on Facebook alone.

Ironically, Facebook posted the following message on its official Twitter page, which was not having access issues today.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook stock is down over 5% on the day on the news with many other tech stocks also in the red for the day.

The outage comes just a day after a former Facebook project manager appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes and said she was the whistleblower that leaked internal company documents to the media.

 

 

 

