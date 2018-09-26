Zuckerberg Biohub Awards $13.7 Million to Research Programs

SAN FRANCISCO — The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (CZ Biohub), a nonprofit medical research organization founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan, is awarding $13.7 million over three years to support cutting-edge biomedical research in the Bay Area.

The research includes seven teams of scientists, physicians, and engineers, with each team including faculty members from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), and Stanford University.

The awards will fund two new programs: the CZ Biohub Microbiome Initiative and the CZ Biohub Intercampus Research Awards.

“For the first time, these new awards bring together highly talented investigators from all three campuses to collaborate on promising new approaches to major biomedical problems,” said Joe DeRisi, co-president of CZ Biohub. “By drawing on the strengths of all three institutions, we believe these teams will accomplish what is now beyond the reach of individual investigators.”

Launched as a pilot program earlier this year, the CZ Biohub Microbiome Initiative provides $4 million over three years to carry out research on the community of microbes within the human body that influence many aspects of health, from nutrition and immune function to drug metabolism. The Microbiome Initiative brings together eight leading microbiome experts from all three campuses based on their highly complementary and synergistic research interests.

“We launched the Biohub to bring together some of the brightest scientific minds in the Bay Area with world-class engineering teams, in order to help accelerate the pace of discovery and make faster progress in the fight against disease. Just two years after its launch, it is incredible to see how the Biohub has helped spark promising new collaborations, tools, and research to enable and empower the entire scientific community. Breakthroughs occur when researchers work together, within and across disciplines. By creating even more opportunities to do so through these two new programs, we believe we’ll get closer to our goal of curing, preventing, or managing all disease by the end of the century,” said Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, Co-Founders of The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.