SAN FRANCISCO — Despite ongoing economic headwinds and a pressured venture fundraising environment, investment in startup companies addressing women’s health is on the rise. According to a recent report from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), a division of First Citizens Bank, investment in women’s health companies increased 314% since 2018, while overall investment for the health sector […]
Rainbow Shines With $12 Million in Funding
SAN FRANCISCO — Rainbow, a general underwriter building tailored small business insurance products, has raised $12 million in seed funding with participation from Caffeinated Capital, Altai Ventures, Zigg Capital, 8VC, Buckley Ventures, Habitat Partners, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. Led by an experienced team of repeat entrepreneurs, the company brings a fresh perspective to small business […]
Pear VC Opens 30,000 Square Foot Studio Space in SF
SAN FRANCISCO — Pear VC is opening a 30,000-square-foot space in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. Pear Studio will serve as a collaborative work environment for founders and entrepreneurs. This space by Pear will be one of the largest spaces occupied by a venture capital firm in the Bay Area. This studio will be a […]
MAPS Changes Name to Lykos Therapeutics, Raises $100 Million
SAN JOSE — MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (“MAPS PBC”), a company dedicated to transforming mental healthcare, announced an oversubscribed Series A financing and is changing its name to Lykos Therapeutics. MAPS PBC raised more than $100 million including conversion of previously issued convertible notes. The financing was led by Helena with participation from other investors, including: […]
Evercore Hires New Managing Director for Technology Banking
Investment bank Evercore has hired Tammy Kiely as a senior managing director in the technology investment banking practice, focusing primarily on the semiconductor sector. Previously, Ms. Kiely was at Goldman Sachs for almost 25 years, where she most recently was partner and co-head of technology investment banking. She held a variety of roles at Goldman […]
Roku to Begin Selling Pro Series TVs This Spring
SAN JOSE — Roku plans to launch a new lineup of Roku Pro Series TVs this spring starting at $1,499 and featuring QLED displays. Roku first launched its own branded TVs in 2023 with Roku Select and Plus Series TVs priced as low as $249. Available in three sizes, 55”, 65”, and 75”, Roku Pro […]
Intel Forms Generative AI Company With Investment Firm
SANTA CLARA & BOCA RATON, FL — Intel Corp. is partnering with investment firm DigitalBridge Group to form Articul8 AI, an independent company offering enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimized and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform. The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The […]
AmpUp Awarded $1.7 Million Grant
SANTA CLARA – AmpUp, an operating system for electric vehicle (EV) charging, has been awarded up to $1.7 million in project funding by the State of Connecticut’s Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) for EV charging demand flexibility. The grant was awarded on December 13th, 2023 under PURA’s ‘Innovative Energy Solutions’ program, a statewide initiative to identify, pilot, […]
Essential AI Lands $56.5 Million Series A
SAN FRANCISCO — Essential AI has raised a $56.5 million Series A funding round led by March Capital including participation from AMD, Franklin Venture Partners, Google, KB Investment, NVIDIA, and Thrive Capital. Essential AI previously raised an $8.3 million seed funding round led by Thrive Capital, with participation from investors Amjad Masad, Brad Gerstner, Conviction, […]
Enphase Energy Cutting 350 Jobs
Enphase Energy announced it will reduce its global workforce by approximately 10%, impacting approximately 350 contractors and employees. The company will streamline operations by ceasing contract manufacturing operations in two locations—Timisoara, Romania and Wisconsin in the United States—and resizing other contract manufacturing sites. In addition, Enphase plans to continue hiring and travel freeze through 2024 […]
Imprimed Closes $23 Million Series A
MOUNTAIN VIEW — ImpriMed, a precision medicine startup focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to improve cancer treatment, has closed a $23 million Series A funding round, led by SBVA. HRZ Han River Partners, SK Telecom, KDB Silicon Valley, Ignite Innovation Fund, Samyang Chemical Group, Murex Partners, and Byucksan also participated in this round. The funding […]
Taco Bell in Palo Alto Robbed
Palo Alto Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred after midnight Wednesday at a Taco Bell restaurant. The victim was not physically injured. The suspect is unknown and at large. On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at about 12:46 a.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting an armed robbery that had […]