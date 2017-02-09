ZPE Opens New Headquarters in Fremont

FREMONT — ZPE Systems announced the opening of its new larger corporate headquarters in Fremont at 46757 Fremont Blvd. To mark the new expansion, ZPE also unveiled a new logo and website to better represent the company’s focus on open device connectivity and communication.

“ZPE’s new global headquarters marks another huge milestone for us,” said Arnaldo Zimmermann, CEO and Co-Founder of ZPE Systems. “With the rapid growth of our team, solutions offerings, and client base, we needed a vibrant new location to nurture our continued development. Being in the Silicon Valley keeps us in close proximity of our customers, allowing us to continue providing the unparalleled level of support they’ve become accustomed to. The new location gives us the additional space and facilities necessary to better serve our growing customer base.”

ZPE Systems is the industry’s first provider of an “Open Infrastructure Management Solution” for in-band and out-of-band access and control of Network, Compute, Storage and Power Devices in both physical and virtual IT Infrastructures. ZPE stands for Zero Point Energy.

Concurrently, ZPE embarked on a completely new image of its brand. “Being so highly focused on innovation, we needed our branding to match up,” said Alvin Chan, Head of Marketing at ZPE. “The new logo represents open communication and connectivity – The brain design is symbolic of our team’s constant innovation and forward thinking. The new website projects brand synergy, resonating our Open Infrastructure Management message more clearly.”