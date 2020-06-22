BusinessWire

ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Present Winning Sales Strategies at TOPO Virtual Summit

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZI--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI)


WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo

WHAT: TOPO Virtual Summit

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will share successful selling approaches for developing winning and leading GTM strategies.

Schuck’s session – “Hit Your Number: How ZoomInfo Developed a Winning (and Leading) Go-to-Market Strategy” – will give attendees a look into the company’s recipes for success. He will offer actionable takeaways to help businesses supercharge their GTM engines, such as implementing a 90-second inbound response time and creating a data-fueled sophisticated outbound motion.

The session will conclude with a Q&A led by Craig Rosenberg, TOPO Chief Analyst and Co-Founder. Attendees will not want to miss this exciting and engaging conversation.

ZoomInfo is a platinum sponsor of the TOPO Virtual Summit. For more information, including registration, please visit the TOPO Virtual Summit registration page. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @topohq.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.


