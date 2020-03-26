Zoom Certifies Yamaha UC CS-700 Video Sound Bar™

The Award-Winning, Easy-to-Use Video Collaboration System Meets Zoom’s High-Standard Requirements for High-Quality Audio and Video

HAMAMATSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha today announced that its CS-700 Video Sound Bar is certified for use with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Zoom Rooms. The all-in-one video conferencing system passed Zoom's extensive testing process for the audio system, camera, and USB interface to ensure it seamlessly integrates with the video conferencing software. The certification verifies that the CS-700 is interoperable with Zoom, making it even easier for users to connect and control the Video Sound Bar while benefitting from the highest quality audio and video.

“With Yamaha’s exceptional audio and video technology and expertise, the CS-700 will help us transform any huddle space or meeting room into a modern, easy-to-use, and powerful collaborative workspace to our customers’ Zoom Rooms experience,” said Eric Yu, Hardware Partnership Manager, Zoom.

Designed for huddle rooms, the Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System delivers the highest quality audio, video, and collaboration capabilities in a simple and smart wall-mounted unit that is easy to install and deploy. It features an adaptive beamforming microphone array for perfectly captured conversation; four Yamaha speaker elements to provide the highest degree of audio intelligibility; and a wide-angle HD camera for the far-end participants to see everyone in clear detail. Users can quickly connect to any UC platform, including Zoom, via a single USB, eliminating the frustrations and inefficiencies of operating disparate video, audio, and collaboration components. With Zoom certification, the software automatically detects the CS-700, enabling mute sync and optimizing the audio in the Zoom cloud. The CS-700's integrated network management system allows IT staff to deploy and remotely manage each unit from one location, increasing service response and efficiency.

Along with the certification, Yamaha is releasing new firmware (version 1.4) for the CS-700 allowing all existing devices to upgrade to the new version with audio and video quality enhancement and usability improvements. The update will also provide Bluetooth connection, mute sync and in-app optimizations for more comfortable and intuitive huddle room collaboration. The CS-700 firmware compatible with Zoom Rooms will be provided for free in March 2020 from Yamaha Website.

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 10 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha’s dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

