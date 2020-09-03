Zimperium Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Mobile Threat Management

Global mobile device and app security company recognized as a leader for the third consecutive report

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zimperium is positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Threat Management Security Software 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46092220, SEPTEMBER 2020) for the third consecutive report. The IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared.

In the report, Phil Hochmuth, program director of Enterprise Mobility at IDC, noted, “Mobile threat management (MTM) technology is evolving from a corner case/niche product deployed mainly by government and high-security/regulated industries into a more mainstream, widely adopted security technology in the enterprise.”

Zimperium’s profile includes several of the company’s strengths, including:

“Machine learning and AI-based threat detection are key areas of strength for Zimperium. Especially relative is its on-device capabilities, which allow for threat detection of both known and unknown device, network, phishing, and malicious apps on device, even during network attacks or in a disconnected environment.

Zimperium also has a broad mobile device coverage with Apple iOS, Android, and Chrome OS support, which addresses the growing education vertical for mobile security, as well as emerging enterprise use cases, and remote work scenarios for Chromebooks.

Zimperium has strong credentials for selling into federal government and regulated industries - areas where MTM adoption is the highest compared with other industries or the market overall. In addition, Zimperium has an Authority to Operate (ATO) status with the U.S. Federal Risk and a FedRAMP status.

Zimperium has broad enterprise mobility management (EMM) support, with over a dozen platforms supported.

It has a deeper relationship with MobileIron, which original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) the software provider's MTM solution as an integrated MTM product on top of the MobileIron EMM platform. This allows for tighter integration of zIPS detection and MobileIron-based EMM mitigation (such as conditional access controls, disconnects from VPN/SaaS apps, and device quarantine).

Zimperium's McAfee and MobileIron partnerships align well with industry trends toward unified endpoint management and security, as the markets for traditional (PC) endpoint security, device management (PC/mobile), and mobile threat management converge.

zIPS for Samsung Knox, a dedicated integration with Samsung business devices, allows for detailed forensics data to be pulled from devices. The integration also has local remediation, app uninstall capabilities, and advanced DLP capabilities, such as screenshot and clipboard protection.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Zimperium

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, offers the only real-time, on-device, machine learning-based protection against Android, iOS and Chromebooks threats. Powered by z9, Zimperium offers the most complete protection for mobile devices and apps against device, network, phishing and malicious app risks and attacks.

Zimperium was the first mobile threat defense (MTD) provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Warburg Pincus, SoftBank, Samsung, Sierra Ventures and Telstra. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

