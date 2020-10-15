Zerto Launches New Data Protection Solution; Marks Significant Change to the Backup Industry

Zerto Data Protection (ZDP) Delivers Continuous Data Protection to All Application Tiers Displacing Traditional Backup and Offers a Much Lower TCO

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection, today launched Zerto Data Protection (ZDP), which displaces traditional backup with Continuous Data Protection (CDP) for all applications. By offering a new, cost-effective backup solution, Zerto is bringing the power of its award-winning CDP to all applications at a much lower TCO.

“At Zerto, we have always worked with our customers to deliver backup and data protection solutions that align with their enterprise IT infrastructure strategies,” commented Gil Levonai, CMO and senior vice president of product, Zerto. “As the pioneers of CDP, our customers have experienced the many benefits of continuous data protection and asked us to utilize it also for their lower tier workloads. We listened and are now delivering a new offering that I personally believe will change the backup market—an industry that hasn't evolved in more than 30 years. ZDP gives businesses a data protection strategy for all of their applications with significant TCO savings tailored to their unique needs.”

Zerto Data Protection (ZDP) delivers 50% TCO savings by reducing hardware needs, enabling recovery of data without downtime or data loss, and is priced for backup use cases.

ZDP delivers:

Local continuous backup for day-to-day backup restores - Local journaling technology allows you to recover without the data loss, downtime, or production impact that are inherent to traditional backup solutions ensuring business continuity and availability.

Local journaling technology allows you to recover without the data loss, downtime, or production impact that are inherent to traditional backup solutions ensuring business continuity and availability. Long-term retention on-premises or in the public cloud - Required for compliance and regulatory demands where data needs to be stored for months and years, data is incrementally copied from the journal into cost-effective storage on-premises or in the public cloud with Microsoft Azure and AWS, driving cost optimization and the elimination of problematic backup windows. Long-term retention is about adhering to compliance requirements while optimizing costs.

"Continuous Data Protection is an important part of an organization’s data protection strategy,” said Maura Hameroff, director, Azure marketing, Microsoft Corp. “Zerto is meeting the performance requirements of Azure’s diverse users by delivering a cost-effective solution optimized for individual needs.”

"Ensuring our public services and data are available 24/7 despite planned or unplanned IT disruptions is critical to the success and well-being of Grey County residents," said Evan Davis, technology and infrastructure manager, Grey County. "With the Zerto Platform, we’ve been able to achieve a much stronger data protection strategy with greater agility within Azure while significantly reducing capital and operational costs. Zerto gives us the ability to completely automate recovery while achieving RPOs of seconds and RTOs of minutes. We’re also very excited to gain the capability of long-term retention of data in Azure for our compliance needs."

