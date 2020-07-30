ZeroFOX, the Global Leader in Digital Risk Protection Services, Pioneers AI-powered Domain Protection

The first AI-powered enterprise domain protection solution to automate dismantling of the entire adversary kill chain is today delivered by ZeroFOX & Intel AI

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZeroFOX, the leading provider of digital risk protection services, is now proud to announce new artificial intelligence (AI) innovations in partnership with Intel AI to help customers protect their web domains and presence at internet scale and speed. Following the announcement of a $74M investment led by Intel earlier this year, ZeroFOX is now the first in the industry to enable the elimination of malicious domains by dismantling the entire adversary kill chain. Protecting digital credibility and trust with customers, partners, and employees is essential for every organization today as the global pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital-first strategies. ZeroFOX is leveraging the agility and scale of AI combined with advanced analytics to deliver the best-in-class protection for enterprise domains.

Over the past several years, the use of malicious domains to conduct targeted phishing attacks has rapidly grown to be a top concern of cyber risk for organizations and governments around the globe. The availability of phishing kits has made it easy for even novice attackers to exploit digital experiences. With the acceleration of digital-first initiatives, it is more critical than ever that enterprises have the tools to protect against these kinds of frequent attacks targeting their brands, customers, and employees. In partnership with Intel AI, ZeroFOX provides category-leading domain URL collection, AI analysis and mitigation to dismantle the entire kill chain from the malicious domain standup to operational threat campaign.

ZeroFOX identifies threats and adversary campaigns utilizing a full suite of AI and machine learning tools including:

Computer Vision : Detect images and objects, including logo usage and fraudulent or impersonated images, to stop brand abuse through spoofed and impersonating domains.

: Detect images and objects, including logo usage and fraudulent or impersonated images, to stop brand abuse through spoofed and impersonating domains. Domain URL Collection and Analysis: Quickly identify phishing links leveraging your organization’s brand or targeting your customers and employees through social and digital channels.

Quickly identify phishing links leveraging your organization’s brand or targeting your customers and employees through social and digital channels. Natural Language Processing: Analyze text for nefarious or malicious language, including social engineering, negative sentiment, spear phishing, and other posts' intent on scamming customers.

Analyze text for nefarious or malicious language, including social engineering, negative sentiment, spear phishing, and other posts' intent on scamming customers. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) : Identify malicious text embedded in images designed to avoid traditional detection.

: Identify malicious text embedded in images designed to avoid traditional detection. Fraud Detection: Scan text and image-based posts for fraudulent scams targeting customers that link to attacker sites.

“Over the last six months, the digital threat landscape has incredibly changed for our customers and organizations globally. Providing protection against the explosion in phishing kits and other digital threats requires rapid identification and remediation of threats that can only be achieved with advanced technology,” said Mike Price, Chief Technology Officer, ZeroFOX. “Legacy vendors still attempt to do this with human analysis but the scale of the problem has exceeded what people can do alone. The application of our leading AI platform allows us to broadly scale protection for our customers, leading our competitors by focusing on dismantling the complete kill chain at every critical step.”

At each step in the digital cyber kill chain, ZeroFOX provides the detection and mitigation necessary to dismantle full-scale attacks. Disruption occurs at multiple stages from identifying attack planning via dark web monitoring, researching and proactively registering look-a-like domains, quickly removing live, spoofed domains during attack weaponization phase, and dismantling the methods of distribution of fake domains. This includes email and social media-based promotion, through account impersonation and account takeover protection.

ZeroFOX is committed to delivering innovative solutions to its customers to keep up with the speed of cyber threats in the new digital-first world. The new AI-powered features available now in the platform will enable organizations to eliminate risks to their domains before they go public. Recently, the World Economic Forum included ZeroFOX in its selection of 100 of the most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020. ZeroFOX is backed by leading investors Intel Capital, NEA, Highland Capital Partners, Redline Capital Management, Hercules Capital, and Core Capital.

About ZeroFOX: ZeroFOX, the global category leader in digital risk protection services, safeguards modern organizations from dynamic security risks across social media, mobile application, surface, deep and dark web, email and domains, and digital collaboration platforms. With complete global coverage and an Intel-backed artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFOX platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFOX platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more.

