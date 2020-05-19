Yellowbrick Partners with SAS to Deliver Faster Business Insights to Enterprises

Leader in hybrid cloud data warehousing teams up with largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market for product collaboration and integration.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced a strategic partnership with analytics software and services leader SAS to develop a customer-driven product roadmap and build integrated solutions for data analytics. The Yellowbrick/SAS partnership will enable customers to leverage their investment in SAS® technology while benefiting from Yellowbrick’s modern hybrid cloud data warehouse, which offers unparalleled price/performance and scale, unique flexibility to run workloads in a data center and/or major public cloud, and predictable pricing—bringing deeper, richer insights and more agility to their organizations.

The collaboration seeks to provide enterprise customers with faster, more detailed business insights from their data. Its intent is to integrate products and leverage their combined strengths with minimal disruption to existing data environments. Organizations will be able to deploy the joint solutions that ultimately result from this partnership across most hybrid cloud computing environments, including on-premises and public cloud platforms.

“As the leader in analytics, SAS supports some of the world’s largest IT organizations,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of business development at Yellowbrick Data. “Our partnership means that users will enjoy the best of both worlds—the reliability and features of SAS along with the high performance and implementation flexibility that Yellowbrick delivers. This is a win-win collaboration for enterprises.”

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Yellowbrick to deliver a hybrid data warehouse option to enterprises,” said Jeff Bailey, advisory product manager for SAS. “Yellowbrick delivers extreme performance and unique analytics capabilities that complement the SAS solution, resulting in greater overall capabilities for our joint customers. We’re excited about the value that Yellowbrick brings to the SAS community.”

The SAS partnership is part of Yellowbrick’s ongoing strategy to build the most complete and robust partner ecosystem in the data warehousing industry. Customers can confidently deploy Yellowbrick knowing that they can leverage their existing database infrastructure and employee skill sets associated with premier vendors such as SAS. The combination of Yellowbrick’s hybrid cloud technology and complementary solutions like SAS can help enterprises improve data analytics capabilities, achieve faster time-to-insights, facilitate more effective business decision-making, and innovate and thrive in the competitive global marketplace.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick is the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid cloud. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick to do the impossible in data analytics: get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on-premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

