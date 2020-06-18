Yellowbrick Data Achieves Next Level of Scale for Hybrid Cloud Data Warehouses With Portfolio Expansion

New 3-chassis multi-petabyte configuration is ready for the most demanding enterprise environments

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data today announced it has achieved the next level of scale for its customers by offering multiple petabyte (PB) capacity on its new hybrid data warehouse 3-chassis configuration. The most recent milestone in the evolution of the fastest, most performant hybrid cloud data warehouse in the industry, the 3-chassis configuration demonstrates Yellowbrick’s commitment to staying ahead of customer demands as businesses expand their infrastructure and workloads.

Yellowbrick’s 3-chassis product is an extension of the company’s high-performance family of integrated software/hardware solutions, which power a unique hybrid cloud data warehouse that can be consumed via any private cloud and/or any major public cloud. This evolution offers unparalleled, single-warehouse capacity with support for 3.6PB of user data in an 18U rack form factor. When fully populated, this instance has a maximum node count of 45 in 18U and also supports 45 concurrent, single-worker queries on one system. Other competitive solutions cost significantly more, particularly when data center cooling and real estate costs are taken into account.

“Yellowbrick is one of the only data warehouse providers to offer true horizontal scalability, eclipsing other competitive offerings in terms of performance, scale, and ease of extensibility,” said Nick Cox, head of product at Yellowbrick. “With the 3-chassis configuration, we’re delivering dramatically more storage and performance in a very small form factor. It’s the most recent example of our relentless commitment to innovation—something that’s been part of the company culture and our hybrid data warehouse since day one.”

Among other key benefits, the 3-chassis product scales to meet future data demands, expands seamlessly to higher capacities of storage and performance, and optimizes data warehouse footprint dramatically for on-premises deployments.

The 3-chassis configuration announcement comes on the heels of a recent survey of more than 1,000 enterprise IT managers and executives showing that more than half of businesses are accelerating the move to the cloud, with nearly 55 percent of enterprises looking at a hybrid cloud approach that includes on-premises solutions.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s fastest data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on-premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

FOLLOW YELLOWBRICK

Website: yellowbrick.com

Twitter: @yellowbrickdata

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/yellowbrickdata

Eric Brown

Yellowbrick Data

eric.brown@yellowbrick.com