Xilinx Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Revenues of $727 million, exceeding initial guidance and in-line with revised guidance

Record Data Center Group (DCG) revenue, with 10% sequential and 104% annual growth

Wireless Group (WWG) revenue increased 27% sequentially

Free cash flow of $230 million, or 32% of revenue

Returned $146 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases

GAAP net income for the quarter was $94 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was $160 million, or $0.65 per diluted share.

The Xilinx Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per outstanding share of common stock payable on September 3, 2020 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2020.

Additional first quarter of fiscal year 2021 comparisons are provided in the charts below.

Q1 2021 Financial Highlights (In millions, except EPS) GAAP Q1 Q4 Q1 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Net revenues* $727 $756 $850 -4% -14% Operating income $176 $178 $251 -1% -30% Net income $94 $162 $241 -42% -61% Diluted earnings per share $0.38 $0.65 $0.94 -42% -60%

Non-GAAP Q1 Q4 Q1 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Net revenues* $727 $756 $850 -4% -14% Operating income $187 $218 $260 -14% -28% Net income $160 $193 $249 -17% -36% Diluted earnings per share $0.65 $0.78 $0.97 -17% -33% * No adjustment between GAAP and Non-GAAP

“ Our fiscal Q1 revenue was well above the initial guidance despite ongoing business challenges from COVID-19 and global trade issues,” said Xilinx president and CEO Victor Peng. “ Results were driven by strength in the Data Center Group (DCG), Wired and Wireless Group (WWG), and the Industrials market, offsetting expected headwinds in consumer-oriented end markets, including Automotive and Broadcast. The outperformance was due to a combination of strength in multiple end markets, as well as some order acceleration driven by recent additional U.S. government trade restrictions on sales of certain Xilinx products to some customers based, or with operations, in China.”

“ Our diversified end markets remain a key strength, and our business continues to perform better than expected even after our revised guidance,” said Xilinx CFO Brice Hill. “ This strength is reflected in our results for the first quarter as well as our improved outlook for the fiscal second quarter. We continue to be well positioned to capitalize on opportunities across all our end markets.”

Net Revenues by Geography: Percentages Growth Rates Q1 Q4 Q1 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y North America 26% 37% 23% -33% -6% Asia Pacific 54% 37% 51% 42% -9% Europe 13% 18% 18% -33% -39% Japan 7% 8% 8% -11% -18% Net Revenues by End Market: Percentages Growth Rates Q1 Q4 Q1 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y A&D, Industrial and TME 45% 50% 39% -13% -2% Automotive, Broadcast and Consumer 12% 16% 15% -24% -29% Wired and Wireless Group 32% 24% 41% 27% -33% Data Center Group 12% 10% 5% 10% 104% Channel -1% 0% 0% NM NM Net Revenues by Product: Percentages Growth Rates Q1 Q4 Q1 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Advanced Products 68% 70% 69% -7% -16% Core Products 32% 30% 31% 2% -12%

Products are classified as follows: Advanced Products: Alveo and related products, UltraScale+, UltraScale and 7-series products. Core Products: Virtex-6, Spartan-6, Virtex‐5, CoolRunner‐II, Virtex-4, Virtex-II, Spartan-3, Spartan-2, XC9500 products, configuration solutions, software & support/services.

Key Statistics: (Dollars in Millions) Q1 Q4 Q1 FY2021 FY2020 FY2020 Annual Return on Equity (%) (1) 26 31 38 Operating Cash Flow $245 $345 $298 Depreciation Expense (including software amortization) $32 $29 $24 Capital Expenditures (including software) $15 $32 $29 Free Cash Flow (2) $230 $313 $269 Inventory Days (internal) 114 122 107 Revenue Turns (%) 31 46 24

(1) Return on Equity = Trailing twelve months GAAP net income / average stockholders’ equity (2) Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flow - Capital Expenditures (including software)

Product and Financial Highlights - Fiscal First Quarter 2021

Xilinx launched the industry’s first 20-nanometer (nm) space-grade FPGA, delivering radiation tolerance and ultra-high throughput and bandwidth performance for satellite and space applications.

Xilinx introduced two real-time video server appliances that will enable service providers to deliver high-quality, low-cost live video streaming for applications such as eSports and game streaming platforms, social and video conferencing, and live distance learning.

In order to provide critical infrastructure and funding to support novel research in adaptive compute acceleration for high performance computing (HPC), Xilinx established the Xilinx Adaptive Compute Clusters (XACC) at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign (UIUC), and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Targeting the data center and wired and wireless communications markets, Xilinx released the new Virtex UltraScale+ VU57P FPGA for latency-sensitive workloads where fast data throughput and fast memory are key requirements.

Xilinx issued $750 million in 2030 Notes with net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include refinancing or repayment of debt.

Xilinx repurchased 0.7 million shares of common stock at an average price of $78.38 and paid dividends of $92 million.

Business Outlook - Fiscal Second Quarter 2021

The following guidance is based on current expectations and estimates and, as indicated, is presented on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. This guidance is forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed and referred to at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Revenues $730M - $780M − $730M - $780M Gross Margin 68.5% - 71.5% ~1% (1) 69.5% - 72.5% Operating Expenses $326M - $340M ~$(4M) (2) $322M - $336M Other Expense ~$15M − ~$15M Tax Rate 0% - 3% ~1% (3) 1% - 4%

Notes regarding Non-GAAP Adjustments: (1) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) M&A related expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3) Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal first quarter 2021 results and business outlook for the September quarter include financial measures which are not determined in accordance with the United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), as indicated. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures has been reconciled, in each case, to the most directly-comparable GAAP measure, as indicated in the accompanying tables. The Company’s calculation of such non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed herein to evaluate the Company's financial results from continuing operations (excluding the impact of acquisitions) and compare to operating performance in past periods. Similarly, Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it enables investors and analysts to evaluate operating expenses of the Company's core business, excluding the impact of non-core business expenses such as acquisition-related amortization and non-recurring items.

M&A related expenses: These expenses mainly consist of legal and consulting fees associated with acquisition activities. The Company believes these costs do not reflect its current operating performance. Consequently, the non-GAAP adjustments exclude these charges to facilitate an evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating performance.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets such as developed technology acquired in connection with business combinations. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude these charges to facilitate an evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating performance.

Income taxes: The Company excludes the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments reflected in operating expenses and other income, as detailed above, including a one-time charge of approximately $57 million for the fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2020 impact of the Supreme Court’s June 22, 2020, decision not to hear the Altera Corp. v. Commissioner (“Altera”) case. Xilinx is not a party to the proceedings but is subject to the findings of the case. The Altera tax case concerns related party R&D cost sharing arrangements and whether stock-based compensation should be included in the pool of costs to be shared. With the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the Altera case, the decision of the Ninth Circuit (which would apply to taxpayers such as Xilinx) that stock-based compensation is to be included in the pool of costs to be shared remains in place. Despite the decision in Altera, the law remains unsettled and the Company will continue to monitor developments and the potential effect on its consolidated financial statements and tax filings. Please see “Note 14. Income Taxes” to our financial statements in our Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020 for more details about the Altera case.

The Company also excludes other significant tax effects of post-acquisition tax integration transactions. The Company believes excluding post-acquisition tax integration items will facilitate a comparable evaluation of its current performance to its past performance. The second quarter of fiscal 2021 outlook does not reflect other tax related items which the Company is not able to predict without unreasonable efforts due to their inherent uncertainty.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and projections. Forward-looking statements and projections can often be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “project” or other similar expressions. Statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions also identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the semiconductor market, the growth and acceptance of our products, expected revenue growth, the demand and growth in the markets we serve, opportunity for expansion into new markets, and our expectations regarding our business outlook for the September quarter. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements and projections, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related mitigation measures (which, in addition to presenting its own risks and uncertainties, may also heighten the other risks and uncertainties faced by our business and decrease our visibility into all aspects of our business), customer acceptance of our new products, current global economic conditions, our dependence on certain customers, trade and export restrictions, the condition and performance of our customers and the end markets in which they participate, our ability to forecast end customer demand, a high dependence on turns business, more customer volume discounts than expected, greater product mix changes than anticipated, fluctuations in manufacturing yields, our ability to deliver product in a timely manner, our ability to successfully manage production at multiple foundries, our reliance on third parties (including distributors), variability in wafer pricing, costs and liabilities associated with current and future litigation, our ability to generate cost and operating expense savings in an efficient and timely manner, our ability to realize the goals contemplated by our acquisitions and strategic investments, the impact of current and future legislative and regulatory changes, the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws, including the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and interpretations thereof, and other risk factors described in our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies - from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Alveo, Artix, Kintex, Spartan, Versal, Vitis, Virtex, Vivado, Zynq, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

XILINX, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 March 28, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net revenues $ 726,673 $ 756,169 $ 849,632 Cost of revenues: Cost of products sold 226,103 221,037 283,500 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,697 6,697 3,269 Total cost of revenues 232,800 227,734 286,769 Gross margin 493,873 528,435 562,863 Operating expenses: Research and development 210,113 214,968 204,100 Selling, general and administrative 105,383 103,675 107,425 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,862 3,401 400 Restructuring charges - 28,362 - Total operating expenses 318,358 350,406 311,925 Operating income 175,515 178,029 250,938 Interest and other income (expense), net (12,153 ) 11,717 11,612 Income before income taxes 163,362 189,746 262,550 Provision for income taxes 69,526 27,489 21,091 Net income $ 93,836 $ 162,257 $ 241,459 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.66 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.65 $ 0.94 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 243,180 247,166 253,268 Diluted 245,543 249,320 257,928

XILINX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 27, 2020 March 28, 2020* (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 2,999,335 $ 2,267,216 Accounts receivable, net 305,180 273,028 Inventories 292,213 304,340 Other current assets 67,935 64,557 Total current assets 3,664,663 2,909,141 Net property, plant and equipment 361,528 372,574 Other assets 1,418,572 1,411,619 Total Assets $ 5,444,763 $ 4,693,334 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 547,775 $ 586,421 Current portion of long-term debt 499,461 499,260 Total current liabilities 1,047,236 1,085,681 Long-term debt 1,491,752 747,110 Other long-term liabilities 586,122 545,494 Stockholders' equity 2,319,653 2,315,049 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,444,763 $ 4,693,334 * Fiscal 2020 balances are derived from audited financial statements.

XILINX, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 March 28, 2020 June 29, 2019 SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Depreciation and amortization of software $ 31,749 $ 28,603 $ 23,853 Amortization - others 15,059 16,282 9,085 Stock-based compensation 50,383 43,991 42,753 Net cash provided by operating activities 245,471 345,351 298,216 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software 15,461 32,309 29,201 Payment of dividends to stockholders 92,414 91,417 93,961 Repurchases of common stock 53,682 470,733 444,995 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units, net of proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,239 (28,082 ) 4,119 STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION INCLUDED IN: Cost of revenues $ 2,721 $ 1,649 $ 2,613 Research and development 30,369 28,857 24,874 Selling, general and administrative 17,293 13,313 15,266 Restructuring charges - 172 -

XILINX, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP ACTUALS TO NON-GAAP ACTUALS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 27, 2020 March 28, 2020 June 29, 2019 GAAP gross margin $ 493,873 $ 528,435 $ 562,863 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 6,697 6,697 3,269 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 500,570 $ 535,132 $ 566,132 GAAP operating income $ 175,515 $ 178,029 $ 250,938 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,559 10,098 3,669 Acquisition-related costs 1,563 1,798 5,371 Restructuring charges - 28,362 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 186,637 $ 218,287 $ 259,978 GAAP net income $ 93,836 162,257 $ 241,459 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 9,559 10,098 3,669 Acquisition-related costs 1,563 1,798 5,371 Restructuring charges - 28,362 - Income tax effect of tax-related items 56,801 - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,590 ) (9,137 ) (1,423 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 160,169 $ 193,378 $ 249,076 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.65 $ 0.94 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.04 0.04 0.01 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 Restructuring charges - 0.12 - Income tax effect of tax-related items 0.23 - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01 ) (0.04 ) - Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.78 $ 0.97

