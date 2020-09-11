XIFIN LIS 7 Helps Laboratories Process Increased Testing Volumes Due to COVID-19 Crisis

New Capabilities, Including Dolbey Fusion Narrate, Drive Increased Productivity and Patient Throughput Amid Surge

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The COVID-19 pandemic has created an overwhelming demand for testing, with laboratories nationwide seeing, on average, testing volumes at 1.6 times their normal levels. This pressure demonstrates the need for technology that not only supports a virtual workforce but also helps labs handle this surge in testing volumes and increase their throughput more easily. XIFIN is helping laboratories respond to these challenges and seize new opportunities with the next iteration of its cloud-based laboratory information system, XIFIN LIS 7. The enhanced platform features new capabilities that further support high complexity, high volume labs, including integrated speech recognition, which is available through XIFIN’s strategic partnership with Dolbey and Company, Inc.

“Caseloads and remote access requirements across the healthcare field are reaching a dangerous tipping point since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, we’ve seen a 250% increase in lab testing volumes for our LIS clients versus pre-COVID volumesi,” said Vicki DiFrancesco, chief strategy officer of XIFIN, Inc. “We continuously invest in advanced LIS capabilities to meet market demand and proactively support our customers. The latest release of XIFIN LIS empowers diagnostic labs, pathology practices and other diagnostic providers to harness technology to adapt and respond to the public health crisis.”

Speech Recognition Supports Improved Workflow

Through the partnership, XIFIN LIS 7 now integrates Dolbey’s cloud-based voice recognition solution, Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™. This provides physicians and pathologists with valuable speech recognition tools that enable voice commands, allowing seamless dictation of case findings and other observations with a high degree of accuracy. Such capabilities are crucial for laboratories and pathology practices that have been juggling COVID-19 and routine testing as surges continue to occur.

With integrated voice dictation and voice navigation, physicians and pathologists can review slides and input diagnoses into system workflows and navigate within the system hands free. This feature noticeably eliminates “click fatigue” and enables users to have more use of their hands at all times.

“The combination of XIFIN LIS macros with integrated Dolbey Fusion Narrate voice commands has provided a means for me to produce diagnostic reports in an efficient manner with consistent formatting and terminology, free from typographical errors,” said Bryan Coffing, MD, Director of Dermatopathology at Apex Pathology. “All steps in the process, from assigning the responsible user to importing photographs, are automated and hands-free, leaving me time to continue reviewing slides while the LIS software builds my report.”

Recently honored by KLAS Research, Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™ is part of Dolbey and Company’s award-winning healthcare suite of solutions, which advance productivity while delivering better documentation, improve patient care, and incorporate the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Dolbey’s suite of products includes speech recognition (premise- or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, transcription and dictation.

Enhancements Designed to Support Higher Throughput

The core capabilities of XIFIN’s comprehensive LIS platform are reinforced in this latest evolution, including its configuration-driven automated workflow modules that support 17 different testing specialties, and digital pathology whole slide image annotation. Enhanced data organization, aggregation and presentation capabilities in XIFIN LIS 7 help make it faster and easier for high volume laboratories and pathology practices to complete the case workflow, increasing productivity to keep up with volume surges. These improvements include:

Configurable worklist filters: This new feature enables users to customize their data view, which allows for more flexibility to organize and prioritize tasks.

This new feature enables users to customize their data view, which allows for more flexibility to organize and prioritize tasks. 360-degree case status screens: In XIFIN LIS 7, case status screens now provide a 360-degree patient overview to aggregate relevant patient data for a specific case, including patient documents. It also provides access to a breadcrumb map, which enables users to see exactly where an accession is in the workflow and edit as needed.

In XIFIN LIS 7, case status screens now provide a 360-degree patient overview to aggregate relevant patient data for a specific case, including patient documents. It also provides access to a breadcrumb map, which enables users to see exactly where an accession is in the workflow and edit as needed. Easier to manage batch resulting screens: New batch resulting screens include configurable data layouts that allow labs to present batches of multiple patient cases for sign-out in a format that saves time and improves the speed of throughput to completion.

About XIFIN

XIFIN is a health information technology company that leverages diagnostic information to improve the quality and economics of healthcare across its portfolio of solutions, including revenue cycle management, laboratory information systems, precision medicine informatics and digital pathology consultation services. Its cloud-based platform offers real-time connectivity, workflow automation, data exchange and actionable insights, linking healthcare stakeholders in the delivery and reimbursement of care. To learn more, visit www.XIFIN.com, follow XIFIN on Twitter and LinkedIn, or subscribe to the XIFIN blog.

i 250% increase in monthly testing volumes based on accessions that flow through XIFIN LIS; comparing August 2020 to January 2020.

