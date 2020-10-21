Xerox Highlights COVID-19, Diversity and Climate Change Efforts in 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$XRX--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX) has published its 2020 Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report detailing data, accomplishments and goals relating to its work regarding the environment, society and governance.

“While corporate social responsibility isn’t new, this year has crystalized what it really means, and the role we must play, as we face three enormous challenges – the impacts of the pandemic, social inequality, and climate change. I’m incredibly proud of the strong performance of the Xerox team during this extraordinary time,” said John Visentin, vice chairman and CEO, Xerox. “We have learned in profound ways just how interconnected we are, despite our differences, and that we must work together to make meaningful progress against all that challenges us as individuals and society.”

Highlights from this year’s report include the company’s:

Work to combat COVID-19, from producing low-cost disposable ventilators and hospital-grade sanitizer to helping prepare the USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy for humanitarian missions, transitioning schools to remote learning, and developing software that enabled companies to monitor the health of their employees;

Plan to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2040 and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60% by 2030;

Addition of clean technology as Xerox’s fifth innovation pillar, focusing on identifying those innovations that help reduce harmful emissions and waste around the world; and

Diversity and inclusion roadmap that includes developing partnerships with organizations such as A Better Chance, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing education, access and opportunity for young people of color, and accelerating the careers of high-potential employees who come from a diversity of backgrounds.

Xerox prepared the 2020 CSR report according to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. The report also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition, earlier this year Xerox began disclosing its corporate social responsibility metrics using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) standards to ensure our stakeholders have full transparency into our CSR progress.

For more information about Xerox’s CSR activities and our GRI, SASB & TFCD reports visit www.xerox.com/csr.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Emily Drzewiecki, Xerox, Emily.Drzewiecki@xerox.com, +1-585-331-9573