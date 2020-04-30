Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration Market Revenue Grew 17.7% to $38.8 Billion in 2019, According to IDC

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCQView--Worldwide revenue for the unified communications & collaboration (UC&C) market reached $38.8 billion in 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 17.7% according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration (UC&C) QView. The QView provides a comprehensive view of the current market, reporting both revenue and shipments of hardware, software, and cloud-based services for dozens of vendors in the UC&C space.

Market highlights for Q4 2019 include the following:

Worldwide revenue reached $10.4 billion in Q4 2019, growing 5.0% quarter over quarter and a healthy 13.8% year over year.

Worldwide shipments (in lines, units, licenses and seats) grew 3.7% quarter over quarter and 20.6% year over year.

Regional highlights for Q4 2019 are as follows:

North America (U.S. and Canada) revenue increased 12.1% year over year and 1.1% quarter over quarter.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) revenue increased 15.0 % year over year and 9.8% quarter over quarter.

Asia/Pacific (including Japan) revenue increased 17.9% year over year and 7.9% quarter over quarter.

Key metrics for vendors such as 8x8, ALE, Avaya, BlueJeans, Cisco, Google, Huawei, Logitech, Microsoft, Mitel, NEC, Poly, RingCentral, Slack, Unify, Vonage, Yealink, and Zoom, among many others, are included in the QView.

"This enhanced QView provides a comprehensive view of the UC&C market and vendors in terms of both revenue and shipments, as well as UC&C technology segmentation," said Rich Costello, senior research analyst, Unified Communications & Collaboration. "Areas of particular interest and adoption today, especially in light of the current pandemic, are well-represented in this IDC view of the global market, including cloud-based voice/UC, videoconferencing, and collaboration, among others."

The IDC Worldwide Quarterly Unified Communications & Collaboration QView provides total market size and vendor market share data in an easy-to-use Excel Pivot Table format that includes UC&C hardware, software, and cloud-based services. UC&C technologies are segmented by the following categories: IP PBX Lines/Licenses, IP Phones, Enterprise Videoconferencing Room Endpoints, Enterprise Videoconferencing Huddle Room Endpoints, Video Infrastructure, UC Collaboration, Hosted Voice/Public Cloud (UCaaS), and Managed Voice/Private Cloud. Measurement is provided in vendor revenue and unit/line/license/seat shipments.

For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Unified Communications & Collaboration QView, please contact Kathy Nagamine at knagamine@idc.com.

