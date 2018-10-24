World’s Most Excellent Hotel Chains

NEEDHAM, MA — Travel website TripAdvisor has released a list of the “Most Excellent” hotel chains that have the highest percentage of TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipients globally. Now in its eighth year, the Certificate of Excellence is given to accommodations, as well as other travel businesses, that deliver great service and consistently achieve high traveler reviews on TripAdvisor.

“Travelers all over the world look to our Certificate of Excellence as a sign of consistently high quality service, and you’ll find these certificates proudly displayed in hotel windows and lobbies from one destination to the next,” said Neela Pal, vice president of brand marketing, TripAdvisor. “Now, for the first time in TripAdvisor’s history, we’re shining a light on the hotel chains – not just the individual properties – that have earned the most this year. Every single brand announced in our rankings today should be proud of the recognition they’re getting from our traveler community.”

TripAdvisor determined which hotel chains had the highest percentage of Certificate of Excellence recipients across small, medium and large chain categories:

Global “Most Excellent” Large Hotel Chains (>500 properties) 1. Preferred Hotels & Resorts 2. Hyatt Hotels Corporation 3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings 4. Premier Inn 5. Marriott International 6. Best Western International 7. Radisson Hotel Group 8. La Quinta Holdings (Wyndham) 9. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) 10. Travelodge Hotels Limited (UK) Global “Most Excellent” Medium Hotel Chains (50-500 properties) 1. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts 2. Drury Hotels Company 3. The Indian Hotels Company (Taj and Vivanta) 4. The Leading Hotels of the World 5. Shangri-La Group 6. Paradores 7. Relais & Châteaux 8. Kempinski Hotels 9. H10 Hotels 10. Omni Hotels & Resorts Global “Most Excellent” Small Hotel Chains (20-50 properties) 1. Belmond 2. The Oberoi Group 3. Loews Hotels & Co 4. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group 5. Jurys Inn 6. Jumeirah Group 7. Casa Andina Hoteles 8. Aman Group 9. Pan Pacific Hotels Group 10. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Certificate of Excellence Methodology

Certificate of Excellence recipients were selected using a proprietary algorithm that takes into account the quality, quantity, and recency of user reviews, as well as the business’ tenure on the site. Recipients must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months. A business must be listed for the full 12-month qualifying period between April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 to be considered. Recipients are announced only once a year.

“Most Excellent” Methodology

¹”Most Excellent” hotel chains were calculated as a percentage of Certificate of Excellence recipients relative to their total number of properties, with small chains 20-50 properties, medium chains 50-500 properties and large chains >500 properties. To qualify at least one third of each chain’s properties must have been Certificate of Excellence recipients during the most recent Certificate of Excellence period.