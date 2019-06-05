Workspan Raises $27 Million Series B

FOSTER CITY — WorkSpan, which operates an ecosystem cloud platform, has raised $27 million in a Series B funding. This funding round was led by Redline Capital in London with participation by Mayfield, who led the Series A round as well as new investor M12 Ventures (previously known as Microsoft Ventures).

“WorkSpan has created a solution that is category-defining in an industry that has been ripe for disruption,” said Nicolas Giuli, Partner at Redline Capital, “The WorkSpan Ecosystem Cloud platform has been attracting major brands in the high tech space to grow their ecosystem participation on the WorkSpan network.”

“We are thrilled to expand on our original investment in WorkSpan,” said Navin Chaddha, Managing Director, Mayfield Fund, “It’s been exciting to see WorkSpan transforming the industry, growing from our days as an early investor. We have complete confidence in the team WorkSpan has assembled to continue to deliver on these major opportunities in the market.”

Workspan also announced a collaboration with Microsoft enabling Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers to take advantage of the growing ecosystem of partners engaged in build-with, market-with, and sell-with motions to accelerate innovation and bring more valuable joint solutions to their customers through these go-to-market partnerships.

“WorkSpan makes it easier to build, market and sell together, changing the dynamic in building active and engaged ecosystems of partners,” said Leo de Luna, Managing Director at M12. “With this investment, M12 is excited to continue the company’s ongoing commitment to help the hundreds of thousands of partners in the Microsoft partner ecosystem grow business.”