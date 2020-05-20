Workiva and Trintech Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Financial Close and Global Statutory Reporting Processes

Cloud Platform Streamlines Global Reporting in a Secure,Virtual Environment

AMES, Iowa & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WK #100BestCos--Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, and Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, jointly announce a strategic partnership to help large enterprises and mid-sized organizations streamline and automate processes for financial close and global statutory reporting.

With this partnership, joint customers are able to seamlessly link and transfer data between the Workiva platform and Trintech’s solutions, Cadency and Adra, to drive efficiencies and improve accuracy throughout the entire close and reporting process.

“The ability to connect data from Trintech’s trusted financial close solutions with Workiva’s secure, cloud platform completely transforms processes for financial close and global statutory reporting,” said Mike Rost, Vice President of Partnerships at Workiva. “Trintech is part of our growing ecosystem of technology partners that extend the value of the Workiva platform to create a higher level of transparency and trust in reporting and compliance.”

Global statutory reporting is a complex process in which multinational companies must report financial information to government agencies where they operate in compliance with each jurisdictions' local GAAP requirements.

“Financial reporting relies on the timeliness and accuracy of the month-end close, so we are confident that our partnership with Workiva will provide ongoing value to our customers, specifically in the areas of statutory and regulatory reporting,” said Robert Michlewicz, Chief Strategy Officer at Trintech. “This integration is the newest extension of our System of Accounting Intelligence™ (SOAI) investments to provide our customers with solutions that efficiently and effectively reduce risk throughout their financial close process.”

To learn more about the Workiva and Trintech partnership, visit workiva.com/partners/trintech.

Workiva and Trintech will also host a webinar, “How to Strengthen Your Regulatory Reporting during COVID-19 and into the Future,” on June 18, 2020.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Workiva customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech’s portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on the company’s cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

