Workhuman Introduces a Charter of Workplace Rights; Urges Organizations to Advance Toward More Just, Inclusive, and Innovative Human Workplaces

Baystate Health, Cisco, and Schneider Electric announced as first Workhuman Certified Enterprises, sparking movement that is open to all progressive organizations and professionals committed to making work more human

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#employeeengagement--Workhuman®, the world’s fastest-growing Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management platform, today unveiled the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights and accompanying Workhuman® Certified program during the Workhuman Live Online broadcast. This new program provides a clear path of action for progressive companies and leaders who are pioneering effective ways to create more human workplaces, and Baystate Health, Cisco, and Schneider Electric are among the first Enterprises to be recognized for their commitment.

“We are in unprecedented times. The work environment has changed significantly, and today’s employees are demanding more. In fact, 88 percent would prefer to work for a company that has a clear policy on employee rights,” said Eric Mosley, Workhuman co-founder and CEO. “This is a wake-up call and a call-to-action for both organizations and professionals; an opportunity to put a stake in the ground and be celebrated as a positive disruptor. While today’s leaders and employees want to be forward thinking and are eager to help drive change, knowing where to start often plagues progress. Workhuman Certified gives HR leaders and practitioners a distinct next step.”

New data from Workhuman shows that employees are passionate about these issues. In fact, employees said being paid fairly is most important when it comes to being satisfied and happy at work, but a third (33.3%) of workers don’t feel they’re being paid fairly enough. While fair pay is an issue that organizations will need to overcome, employees are also fighting for the right to work-life harmony. According to the survey, less than 50% of remote employees say they feel a better balance between work life and personal life than when they were in the office.

Baystate Health, Cisco, and Schneider Electric are the First Enterprises to be Recognized

At today’s Workhuman Live Online event, thousands of HR leaders and professionals heard how Workhuman Certified Enterprises Baystate Health, Cisco, and Schneider Electric approach certain Workplace Rights:

Francine Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People Officer at Cisco, discussed pay equity: “We've been incredibly focused on pay parity for the last five years. What that means for us is that we really focus on ensuring that every employee, regardless of where they are in the world, is paid fairly. We look at their role. We look at location. We look at the amount of experience and ensure that no one has fallen behind. And I will tell you that as quickly as pay is changing, it requires a tremendous amount of work to really stay on top of that. And one of the things that we'll always balance, as a company, is how do you pay for performance and ensure that no one is falling behind as well.”

Tina Kao Mylon, SVP of Talent and Diversity at Schneider Electric, discussed sustainability: “Our purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. Right now, sustainability and efficiency are top of mind for our customers, so whether we can help them reduce their CO2 footprint or help them think about how they manage energy in a more sustainable way while also bringing down cost, those are huge areas where we've seen demand. We have also committed by 2030 to have net zero CO2 emissions and we want to operate in a net-zero CO2 supply chain by 2050. We know it’s an ambitious objective, but it’s clear we want to do this.”

Kristin Morales-Lemieux, SVP and CHRO at Baystate Health, discussed diversity and a sense of belonging: “In recent months, and largely in response to the protest over racial injustice, we've developed a series that we call the Dignity Series. It's really teaching and training the Dignity Model that every human being is deserving of recognition and respect and should be treated with and have their dignity honored. That has opened up the ability for us to have exceptionally open conversations about really scary topics and has really served to make us an organization where people can feel like they belong, are more sensitive to each other's differences, and more appreciative of how the more diverse we are, the greater our differences, the stronger we are as a team and the more capable we are of caring for this diverse community.”

The Workhuman Certified Program Paves the Way for More Human Workplaces

The Workhuman Certified program is designed to support, guide, and recognize companies and individuals in their commitment to shape the global future of work by focusing on nine essential employee rights. Called the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights, the tenets of the modern workforce include the right to belong, grow, do meaningful work, be appreciated, have work-life harmony, be paid fairly, have privacy, feel safe and respected, and work in a place that strives to protect the environment.

Rather than requiring proof of perfection, the Workhuman Certified process guides professionals and leaders to evoke real change in their organization, celebrating progress in creating a more holistic human workplace. There are two options for certification:

Workhuman Certified Enterprise: Organizations pledge to the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights and submit evidence of their dedication and ongoing initiatives in relation to the tenets. The certification helps companies stand out among their competition as an Employer of Choice who attracts, retains, and develops top talent.

Workhuman Certified Professional: Individuals can also pledge to the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights and then complete modules through the Workhuman® Hub, a unique micro-learning experience and gathering place where visitors can self-educate and be connected with like-minded people who want to make a difference in their workplace.

Once certified, pioneering enterprises and professionals are awarded the “Workhuman Certified” mark as a public sign of commitment and progress toward making work more human. Please visit certified.workhuman.com to review the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights and start your Certified journey to make work more human, and leverage the hashtag #ihavetheright on social media to show your support.

