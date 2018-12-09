Workato Works to Secure $25 Million Investment

CUPERTINO — Workato , a developer of an intelligent integration and automation platform, has completed a $25 million in Series B funding from Battery Ventures, Storm Ventures, ServiceNow, and Workday Ventures. This brings the total investment raised by Workato to $41 million.

Workato says it is the only company to date with investment from three of the largest software as a service (SaaS) companies – Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Workday.

While companies recognize that automation is key to delivering smarter, more connected customer and employee experiences, they often struggle to successfully implement it due to the divide between IT and business teams. The SaaS explosion and the resulting data fragmentation across apps add to the noise – today’s average enterprise uses 1,935 applications according to data from McAfee(2), thereby leading to an influx in integration projects.

“We are enabling a new era of automation where, for the first time, employees are empowered to access critical information from across their cloud and legacy systems. Not only to streamline their business operations, but also to make them intelligent with AI and ML,” said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. “We are excited by the support from our customers, partners, and investors as we work to make this future a reality.”

Workato helps businesses move forward, providing a single platform that IT and business teams can use to:

Integrate data across these cloud and legacy apps

Automate full business processes like employee onboarding or order-to-cash

Deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning powered bots to automate the rote and disconnected work experience of individual employees

Deliver integration and automation projects 10x faster

As the need for expertise in digital transformation continues to soar, so does Workato’s growth. The company grew 300% in 2017. Its product is used by more than 3,500 customers across 57 countries. The company was also named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and by Forrester in the Forrester Wave for Dynamic iPaaS.

“Today, every business is becoming a digital business, and automation and new digital workflows play a key role in enabling that data-driven future,” said Neeraj Agrawal, general partner at Battery Ventures. “We are excited to partner with Vijay and the rest of the Workato team to help businesses more efficiently manage data, applications and other advanced workflows—and make that digital future a reality.”

“Workato provides a solid glimpse into the future of work – a single platform that can be used to automate work across the organization quickly and effectively – helping to create more seamless worker experiences,” said Leighanne Levensaler, senior vice president, corporate strategy, and managing director and co-head, Workday Ventures. “We’re excited to increase our investment in the platform as it continues to help our customers transform their businesses.”