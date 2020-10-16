Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions Experts Present at 2020 Auto Finance Summit

Session to focus on ways auto lenders can better navigate current economic challenges

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#wolterskluwer--Experts with Wolters Kluwer’s Lien Solutions business will share insights, “Three Key Lessons for Auto Lenders from 2020,” at 1:30 EDT on Tuesday, October 20, Auto Finance Summit’s 2020 Virtual Experience, October 20-22.

As the COVID pandemic has unfolded, auto lenders have faced unprecedented challenges with properly perfecting titles to protect their vehicle collateral. Remote work, jurisdictional closures and subsequent backlogs, new jurisdictional forms and rules, an increase in repossessions, and new opportunities in refinancing have all impacted the way auto lenders perform vehicle titling.

Wolters Kluwer presenters Erin McCarty, Director of Product Management, and Marina Hardy, Marketing Associate Director, will discuss key learnings for auto lenders that will change their auto titling workflows going forward.

Among these learnings, COVID-impacted Department of Motor Vehicle delays persist. Session attendees will learn about managing titling delays, work-around options and automation for previously manual processes. Given that repossessions are on the rise, lenders must consider process optimization and scale their teams accordingly to ensure proper repo titling, evaluating jurisdictional footprint impacts, risk exposures, and addressing portfolio exceptions. Additionally, the session will look at the auto refinancing sector, which has seen healthy growth during COVID and could present opportunity for many lenders.

Lien Solutions, which is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, provides award-winning solutions for lenders. Its flagship iLien offering gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view UCC and corporate records, create filings, and manage their entire lending portfolio. Its iLien Motor Vehicle offering is an award-winning SaaS platform that transforms vehicle and equipment titling work, helping lenders maintain loan perfection, monitor and manage vehicle liens efficiently, and release titles effortlessly.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S. financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations, including customized offerings to address COVID-19 challenges. Lien Solutions’ iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program. In addition, Compliance Solutions’ Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus™ helps lenders’ customers access critical stimulus funding.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

