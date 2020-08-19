Wolters Kluwer expert solutions recognized by 2020 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Awards

Cloud-based CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration and CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach expert solutions recognized for helping shape the profession through increased collaboration and productivity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced that its cloud-based CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration and CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach expert solutions were recognized as winners in the 2020 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Awards. The Innovation Awards debuted in 2004, and now in their 17th year continue to serve as a spotlight to honor new or recently enhanced technologies that benefit tax and accounting professionals and their clients through improved workflow, increased accessibility, enhanced collaboration, or other means.

“We are honored that our two cloud-based expert solutions were recognized among only a handful of products named as winners in this year’s awards,” said Jim McGinnis, EVP and General Manager, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting North America. “When we introduced them last year, we wanted to provide firms with tools their staff can access from anywhere at any time and features that would help them drive higher productivity, improve staff and client collaboration, and elevate the quality of service. Today, they are helping firms and their clients adapt to a new work environment more quickly and smoothly.”

CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration. CCH Axcess™ Client Collaboration saves firms and their clients time when engaging, onboarding, and collaborating throughout an engagement. It provides each side with a frictionless experience for all communication, from secure source document collection to document organization and storage, to e-signatures. Firms can quickly and securely send and receive engagement letters, request information, review & deliver returns, obtain e-signed 8879 forms, send invoices, and collect payments. Clients can manage their tasks and track the entire process easily from one centralized interface to review, sign, and return engagement letters, to respond to a simplified organizer questionnaire and document request list, or to directly import tax forms and other year-end financial documents.

CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach. Providing auditors with the flexibility of anywhere, anytime access, the CCH Axcess™ Knowledge Coach facilitates collaboration across an audit engagement, improves overall audit quality, and allows the auditor to exercise professional judgment. The solution tailors audits based on the characteristics of the firm and the engagement, directly linking identified risks with audit steps, flowing information throughout the workpapers where needed, and monitoring the engagement for completeness and compliance. By offering real-time contextual-based diagnostics, notifications, and updates, it provides auditors with knowledge-based guidance and the tools needed to deliver a truly complete, thorough, and compliant audit.

