Wolfram Research Announces Innovator Award Winners for 2020

Leaders in many top organizations and institutions have played a major role in using computational intelligence and pushing the boundaries of how the Wolfram technology stack is leveraged for innovation across fields and disciplines. We recognize these deserving recipients around the world with the Wolfram Innovator Award, which is awarded at the Wolfram Technology Conference. This year, Stephen Wolfram conducted the 10th annual Wolfram Innovator Award Ceremony virtually for the first time.

We are pleased to introduce the 2020 Wolfram Innovator Award winners:

Kenneth T. Bogen, DrPH., DABT, Principal Consulting Toxicologist, ktbogen.com: for his work in environmental health risk assessment and toxicology, which includes developing a Mathematica package (RiskQ) and doing advanced work in cancer research.

Tomás de Camino-Beck, PhD, Visiting Professor, LEAD University: for his work as a mathematical biologist in Costa Rica, his use of Wolfram technology in education and his work as a leader in the development of the maker movement in Central America.

Pedro Paulo Balbi de Oliveira, DPhil, Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie: for his work in advancing computation by cellular automata, disseminated in the publication of about 85 research papers, and the developments of a cellular automata toolbox, a multi-agent research system and a package to represent families of cellular automata.

Guy F. de Téramond Peralta, PhD, Professor of Physics, Universidad de Costa Rica: for his research in light-front holographic QCD (LFHQCD), a new approach to hadron structure and dynamics based on the holographic embedding of light-front physics in a higher-dimensional gravity theory, together with the constraints imposed by a superconformal algebraic structure and Veneziano duality.

Branden Fitelson, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Philosophy, Northeastern University: for his efforts in advancing the use of computation in the field of philosophy and creation of PrSAT, a decision procedure for the probability calculus.

Virgilio Gomez Jr., Research Development Mechanical Engineer, Quality Aspirators: for the development of an image-processing algorithm that was developed to detect and quantify aerosol droplets for SafetySuction, designed to allow dentists to safely use scalers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greg Hurst, Senior Mathematician—Human Organ Design, United Therapeutics Corporation: for his work creating novel algorithms used to design an artificial human lung that can be 3D printed using biocompatible materials such as collagen.

Ambar Jain, PhD, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research: for his use of Mathematica and the Wolfram Language in the creation of a new student online assessment system aimed at obtaining valid and reliable student academic test results.

Omar Olmos, PhD, Director of Sciences, North Region, Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey: for developing courses and academic resources in mathematics, physics and applied engineering for more than 70,000 students and his use of the Wolfram Language as a tool for completing analyses of educational analytics and scientific research.

Gustavo Restrepo, PhD, Cofounder of Exergétika: for applying computational thinking to create tools designed to improve methodologies of engineering production in Latin America and the development of a library of hydrodynamic components used in the oil and gas, power, and chemical industries.

Ariel Sepúlveda, PhD, President, Pronto Analytics Inc.: for his work on D4CR, a customizable GUI-based platform for data analysis that processes natural language requests to answer business questions that are critical for supporting decision-making processes.

William J. Turkel, PhD, Professor of History, The University of Western Ontario: for his digital research methods with Mathematica and his continued work to bring computation to the humanities, delivering "artifacts of the future" through text mining, machine learning and image processing.

Mike Weimerskirch, PhD, Director of Educational Innovation, University of Minnesota: for his work on the Minnesota Online Learning System (MOLS) to support faculty and students with homework and quiz creation and grading, his work and with placement exams for over seven thousand students annually.

