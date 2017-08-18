Wine.com Toasts New $15 Million Funding

SAN FRANCISCO — Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, has raised $15 million from existing investors. The site says it is already profitable with over $100 million in annual revenue and grew 25% in the quarter ending June 30, double its 5-year average annual growth rate. The company is majority owned by Baker Capital, a New York-based private equity firm.

Wine.com delivers in 1-2 days to most addresses, offering date-certain delivery and the convenience of shipping to 6,000 FedEx and Walgreens local pick-up sites.

The company is also announcing two major new releases: