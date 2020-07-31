Windstream and Colquitt EMC Partner to Expand Kinetic Broadband Access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. & MOULTRIE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream and Colquitt Electric Membership Corp. today announced a joint effort to expand the coverage area of Windstream’s fiber broadband service to members of the electric cooperative.

Under the terms of the agreement, Windstream and Colquitt EMC will share responsibility for expanding the Kinetic fiber optic broadband network that will reach some of Georgia’s most rural areas over the next several years. As the network is expanded, Colquitt EMC members will have access to Windstream’s premium Kinetic broadband service with internet speeds up to 1 Gig.

Gov. Brian Kemp applauded the partnership.

“ Now, more than ever, our rural communities need access to reliable broadband service,” said Governor Kemp. “ Windstream and Colquitt Electrical Membership Corporation are working together to make sure that our education and business communities never need to look beyond south Georgia to make sure that they have the technology resources they need.”

“ As the Georgia Broadband Availability Map shows, more than 70% of unserved areas are in rural Georgia,” said Commissioner Christopher Nunn of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. “ This Windstream-Colquitt EMC partnership is significant, as it demonstrates the importance of working collaboratively to close the gap and improve connectivity for millions of Georgians. Through this investment and many others like it, providers and communities seek to deliver an essential business and quality-of-life need that is key to long-term vitality of rural areas all across our state.”

“ There have been a lot of discussions and expectations around the role of EMC’s in broadband. I am proud that the first partnership between an EMC and Windstream is right here in my home county of Colquitt,” said Representative Sam Watson of Moultrie. “ Pairing the resources of these two organizations will provide first-rate broadband services to our county when they need them most.”

“ This is a great day for Windstream, Colquitt EMC and Colquitt’s members,” said J Berkshire, president of Windstream Operations in Georgia. “ By combining resources, our two organizations will accelerate Kinetic broadband deployment to customers in many locations in Colquitt’s service territory. For Windstream, this is another important step in our continuing effort to expand broadband access in some of the most hard-to-reach areas of Georgia. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the great folks at Colquitt EMC that will benefit all of our shared communities.”

“ Once state law allowed EMC’s to engage in the broadband effort, Colquitt EMC recognized that a partnership is the best strategy,” said Danny Nicholls, general manager of Colquitt EMC. “ We have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Windstream. Through our discussions, we have found a common goal, and we look forward to impacting our members and Windstream customers.”

Windstream and Colquitt EMC will now begin joint planning sessions for the broadband network expansion.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 169,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About Colquitt EMC

Since 1936, Colquitt EMC’s goal has always been is to deliver electric energy service to our its members. Today, Colquitt EMC provides this service to over 45,000 members and over 69,000 meters within our seven-county service territory. Colquitt EMC is proud to continue to provide the best possible service at the lowest possible cost.

