Whittlebury Park Hotel & Spa Selects Agilysys rGuest® Seat And rGuest® Pay to Personalize the Dining Experience and Secure Guest Payments

Resort Expands Relationship with Agilysys for Improved Dining Table Management, Visibility into Guest Preferences, and Secure Guest Payment Information

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Whittlebury Park Hotel & Spa, in Northamptonshire, UK., has selected rGuest® Seat to improve the dining reservations experience and provide servers visibility into guest food and beverage preferences, along with rGuest Pay to ensure the security of guest payment information. Whittlebury Park is a longtime user of Agilysys Visual One® property management system (PMS) and InfoGenesis® point of sale (POS) systems.

Nestled in hundreds of acres of ancient parkland, Whittlebury Park is an award-winning 254-bedroom four-star hotel, conference and training centre with a 2 AA Rosette restaurant and meetings and events facilities for up to 3,000 delegates. Inside the hotel is a luxurious spa and within the overall estate there is a 36-hole Championship golf course, driving range, simulators, PGA professional coaches, Callaway fitting centre and an award-winning Atrium Clubhouse. Whittlebury also holds an AIM Gold accreditation, the meetings industry’s recognized mark of excellence, and offers 20 conference and training suites and 28 syndicate rooms.

“Agilysys understands our vision and is a partner we depend upon to grow with us,” said Charles Sargeant, Managing Director at Whittlebury Park. “rGuest Seat allows us to personalise the servers’ engagement with diners to understand important dining preferences such as food allergies, while its ease of use and integration with our other Agilysys solutions has allowed us to improve the guest experience and link guest data across our systems. With rGuest Pay, we can efficiently and securely manage guest payments across our property. We look forward to continuing to expand our Agilysys solution with rGuest Book and rGuest Spa in the future.”

rGuest Seat is a comprehensive reservation, table and wait list management solution that streamlines operations and enables restaurants to provide superior guest service. Built on open industry standards, the flexible solution can reside on a fixed terminal or operate on a mobile tablet. rGuest Seat provides diner details and preferences to the host and serving staff, allowing the restaurant to own guest information from start to finish and provide a customized dining experience. An online reservation widget, which allows guests to book reservations from the hotel website, offers a variety of customized options such as special menus and seating areas.

rGuest Pay is one of the first PCI validated point to point encryption (P2PE) payment solutions for hospitality. It offers broad support for credit card processors and a wide variety of payment device options for every use-case, including countertop, pay at table, mobile tablet, and signature capture scenarios. The high availability platform is designed to easily add payment services or replace components and provides off-line support for business continuity. Providing a single source of trust for support, rGuest Pay simplifies the breadth of payment needs with deep industry knowledge, experience and accountability.

"Whittlebury Park has been an Agilysys customer for over 15 years, and we are thrilled that the property is expanding its partnership with us,” said James Slatter, Managing Director of EMEA at Agilysys. “rGuest Seat will enable Whittlebury Park to streamline efficiency, improve the guest experience, and contribute to increased loyalty and repeat business.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

