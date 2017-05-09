Whirlpool Buys Yummly

Whirlpool Corporation, the leading maker of appliances, has agreed to acquire Redwood City-based Yummly. Terms of the deal weren’t released.

Yummly, founded in 2009 by David Feller and Vadim Geshel, provides personalized recipes and cooking resources. Yummly boasts more than 20 million registered users and is one of the world’s largest digital recipe platforms. The acquisition strengthens Whirlpool’s ability to bring purposeful, consumer-relevant innovations to market in the emerging IoT space.

“We are committed to introducing new products to market that remove complexity from the day-to-day lives of consumers. Increasingly, these products will be defined by both physical and digital experiences. Yummly brings an outstanding platform on which to begin building our digital product offering,” said Brett Dibkey, vice president, Integrated Business Units for Whirlpool Corporation. Joe Liotine, president of Whirlpool North America added, “We look forward to the many possibilities to create value for our consumers with this acquisition.”

With this announcement, Whirlpool Corporation continues to strengthen its position as a leader in building a seamlessly integrated connected kitchen. Every day, millions of consumers around the world use Whirlpool Corporation appliances to prepare meals for their families. The Yummly acquisition will allow these consumers to dramatically reduce the stress from meal planning by helping answer the age-old question, “what’s for dinner tonight?”

As a wholly-owned subsidiary, Yummly will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Redwood City.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities and innovations we can create with Whirlpool Corporation,” said Brian Witlin, CEO of Yummly. “Whirlpool’s purposeful and consumer-centric approach to innovation aligns perfectly with what we do, who we are, and what we seek to create for consumers as the kitchen becomes ever-more digitally connected.”