WGU Washington Offers Scholarships to Community and Technical College BAS Graduates

KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WGU Washington announced it will offer an exclusive scholarship opportunity to graduates holding Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degrees in Information Technology: Computing and Software Development from a Washington state community or technical college. The offering demonstrates the nonprofit, online university’s respect for the quality of those BAS degree programs and commitment to streamlining pathways to respected, in-demand master’s degrees.

“ Many top IT professionals have master’s degrees and employers are seeking more highly trained and educated individuals to propel their organizations forward,” said Dr. Tonya Drake, Chancellor of WGU Washington. “ A master’s degree from WGU Washington will give graduates the credentials, problem solving and leaderships skills that are in high demand.”

The Bachelor of Applied Science Partner Scholarship is valued up to $3,000 and can be applied to any master’s program in WGU Washington’s College of Information Technology. The deadline to apply is December 31, 2020.

Established by Washington state leaders in 2011, WGU Washington provides an affordable and accredited online option for university bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. WGU Washington’s partnership with each of the state’s 34 public, two-year colleges means a straightforward transfer process and generous transfer credit policy for all community and technical college (CTC) graduates. Also, every CTC alumni and employee is eligible for tuition discounts and other scholarship opportunities, helping make dreams of university credentials more attainable.

“ Many of WGU Washington’s most successful students are community or technical college graduates,” said Andy Moore, Transfer Pathways Manager at WGU Washington. “ Whether they’ve earned an associate or BAS degree, they know what it means to work hard and achieve a goal – and are well-prepared for success at WGU Washington.”

WGU Washington is an online, competency-based university designed to expand access to higher education for Washington residents. In 2011, the Washington State Legislature created WGU Washington in partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University. Learn more at www.wgu.edu/washington.

