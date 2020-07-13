BusinessWire

Western Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Western Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.


About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Laura Bakken
Western Digital Corp.
+1-408-801-7653
laura.bakken@wdc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
T. Peter Andrew
Western Digital Corp.
+1-949-672-9655
peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

First Look at the Nine CBD Consumer Archetypes in Europe

Posted on Author Business Wire

New Frontier Data’s second consumer report in its EU CBD series provides a comprehensive overview of the European CBD consumer experience
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence…
BusinessWire

85% Of Americans Say They Plan to Alter Buying Habits Due to COVID-19

Posted on Author Business Wire

In new GfK study, three quarters say that the way companies act during the crisis will affect future purchase decisions
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Just-released research from GfK shows that the novel Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) will have sig…
BusinessWire

Enevate Advisory Board Member John Goodenough Receives Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Posted on Author Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enevate Advisory Board Member John B. Goodenough has been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Goodenough and his two colleagues were recognized by the Nobel Committee for the development of lithium-ion (Li-ion) b…