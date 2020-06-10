Webinar to Explore How Phone Number Data Can Be Used for Risk Assessment and Fraud Mitigation

iconectiv and CFCA present “Unintended Consequences: Are you at Risk When Assessing Risk?”

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile phone numbers are the primary personal identifier in the U.S., with the vast number of Americans owning a mobile phone. Now as consumers use their mobile phone numbers to register for products and services, this data has become an attractive target for fraudsters. This is why organizations are looking to use mobile phone numbers to better assess risk, mitigate fraud and protect both their business and customers. The challenge is that many of these businesses are unaware of where this phone number data comes from, how to verify if it is accurate or if it has been obtained legitimately.

What: iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, is joining the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) for a webinar titled Summer of Education: Unintended Consequences: Are you at Risk When Assessing Risk?, which takes a closer look at the growing importance of intelligent numbering data in combatting fraud. During this session, attendees will learn about the U.S. authoritative phone number porting data and how it can be leveraged to help confirm a person’s identity, approve a transaction or release personal information. The webinar will include best practices for accessing authoritative and accurate information to help businesses better mitigate risk and fraud for their company and customers. Who: iconectiv’s Chris Drake, CTO, and Cathy McMahon, Senior Director NPAC Account Management, will present this webinar, highlighting: How phone number porting data is exploited for account takeovers and used to quickly gain control of a person’s identity The value of authoritative number intelligence and knowing if a phone number has changed service providers or if the account has remained constant How identity aggregators, such as credit and other service bureaus, can determine if number porting data is legitimate and use it to mitigate risk and exposure to a company and its customers When: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT/ 3:00 p.m. GMT Where: Register here to participate in the discussion.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sharon Oddy

iconectiv

+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268

soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush/Kyle Loomis

Global Results Communications

+1-949-689-9550

iconectiv@globalresultspr.com