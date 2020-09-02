BusinessWire

Wayfair to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Wayfair to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$W--Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, and Michael Fleisher, chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.


The fireside chat in which Wayfair will participate will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - All things home, all in one place.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $11.5 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,200 people.


Contacts

Media Relations:
Susan Frechette
PR@wayfair.com

Investor Relations:
Jane Gelfand
IR@wayfair.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Spok Reports First-Quarter 2020 Operating Results; Wireless Trends Continue to Improve and Year-Over-Year Improvements in Software Revenue Bookings

Posted on Author Business Wire

Board Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
SPRINGFIELD, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. In addition, t…
BusinessWire

Energous Secures Industry-first Regulatory Approval for its Revolutionary WattUp Wireless Charging Technology in Japan

Posted on Author Business Wire

The company’s wireless charging 2.0 technology is now approved to ship in 112 countries worldwide
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology,…
BusinessWire

VertexOne Acquires WaterSmart to Expand its SaaS Leadership Position in the Utility Market

Posted on Author Business Wire

The combination of VertexOne and WaterSmart creates the best-in-class Digital Customer Engagement platform in the utility industry.
RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VertexOne, a leading provider of enhanced SaaS solutions to the utility industry, a…