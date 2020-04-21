Warner Bros. to Make the Full-Length Animated Feature “SCOOB!” Available for Both Premium Video On Demand and Premium Digital Ownership May 15

Title to Release Digitally in U.S. and Canada

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the unprecedented demand for high-quality family entertainment in the home, Warner Bros. will make its upcoming animated feature film “SCOOB!” available for both Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) and for premium digital ownership in the U.S. and Canada on May 15, providing first-run content while theaters remain closed due to the current global health crisis. The announcement was made today by Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, Warner Bros.

“While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theaters, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content,” said Sarnoff. “We know fans are eager to see ‘SCOOB!’ and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together.”

“SCOOB!” will be available for a 48-hour rental via Premium Video On Demand for $19.99 or premium digital ownership for $24.99 beginning on Friday, May 15 (prices listed U.S. SRP). The title will be available on participating digital platforms.

The first full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen, “SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Starring in “SCOOB!” are Will Forte (“Booksmart,” TV’s “The Last Man on Earth”) as Scooby-Doo’s best friend, Shaggy; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (“The Fighter,” “The Departed”) as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs (the “Harry Potter” films, TV’s “The OA”) as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez (“Deepwater Horizon,” TV’s “Jane the Virgin”) as Velma; Zac Efron (“The Greatest Showman,” “Hairspray”) as Fred; Amanda Seyfried (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Mean Girls”) as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” TV’s “Angie Tribeca”) as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover” trilogy) as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan (“What Men Want,” TV’s “30 Rock”) as Captain Caveman; and Frank Welker (TV’s Scooby-Doo; the “Transformers” franchise) as Scooby-Doo.

“SCOOB!” is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers.”

Candice McDonough

Candice.McDonough@warnerbros.com

Emily Zalenski

Emily.Zalenski@warnerbros.com