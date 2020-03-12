Walgreens Takes Further Action To Support Customers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Company continues to make it easier for customers to receive products and care

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens is taking a number of steps in its stores and pharmacies across the U.S., and introducing additional services, to help support customers and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Focus on Customer Care

Beginning tomorrow, Walgreens is waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions during this evolving situation.

Walgreens pharmacists continue to collaborate with health plan partners, physicians and state officials to ensure that patients have access to the medications they need through services like 90-day refills and early refill authorizations.

The company is reminding customers of a number of available services, including Walgreens Pharmacy Chat, a secure platform available 24/7 online and through the Walgreens mobile app, as well as pharmacy drive thru for customers looking for alternative ways to access their medications. Customers are also able to use the drive thru to purchase select products.

Walgreens Find Care can seamlessly connect customers to a wide selection of health care services from local providers, as well as various telehealth options and services available online and through the Walgreens app.

Commitment to Customers

The company is focused on maintaining a clean and safe environment in its stores across the U.S. Extra steps are being implemented for the safety of customers and team members.

Due to high demand and to best meet customer needs, Walgreens has put into effect purchase limits on certain products to improve inventory and to help ensure products can be more widely available.

To make online shopping even easier, there will be free delivery on any purchase on Walgreens.com beginning tomorrow and until further notice, with no minimum purchase required.

As part of Walgreens ongoing commitment to convenience, consumers in 14 cities across the U.S. can get a variety of health and wellness and other convenience products, delivered to their home, from select Walgreens stores via Postmates on-demand delivery service.

“We’re working around the clock to best meet the needs of our customers, patients and in communities we serve, as our role as a trusted health care partner has never been more critical,” said Walgreens President, Richard Ashworth. “Partnering closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and local health officials on response efforts, we’re helping to provide our customers with the most up-to-date information, while also supporting their evolving needs during the pandemic.”

Collaboration with the CDC

To help the CDC meet the rapidly changing circumstances and widespread needs, Walgreens provided an initial response donation to the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund, including a $100,000 gift to support the overall COVID-19 response and a donation of 1,500 thermometers to be used for local health departments in Santa Clara and Alameda Counties in California.

As an additional resource for information, prevention and the latest guidance from the CDC, Walgreens has launched a dedicated webpage for its customers at https://www.walgreens.com/coronavirus.

