Walgreens Expands Delivery With Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO  – Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, is expanding delivery services with Instacart  to residents across Illinois, with plans to roll out the service nationwide to nearly 8,000 stores over the coming weeks. Customers can now find tens of thousands of Walgreens favorites, including over-the-counter medications, health and wellness, beauty and personal care, household essentials, and convenience products, for quick and easy delivery via Instacart in as fast as an hour.

Following the launch in Illinois, the service will expand over the coming weeks to markets including Southeast Florida, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City and more. Walgreens and Instacart plan to scale the same-day on-demand delivery collaboration nationwide across all 50 states and Washington D.C. throughout the spring and will also increase the products offered over time.

Walgreens also has a delivery partnership via Doordash as well as Postmates, now owned by Uber.

“Convenience is at the core of what we do and Walgreens is thrilled to be partnering with Instacart to bring customers a simple and trusted same-day delivery option for the products they need right to their door,” said Stefanie Kruse, Vice President, Digital Commerce and Omnichannel at Walgreens. “This collaboration builds upon several other recent steps in our digital transformation to deliver health expertise to customers in new channels, which is timely given shifts in customer needs during the pandemic.”

“At Instacart, we’re dedicated to giving customers same-day access to the essentials they need from the retailers they know and love. We’re proud to expand on that commitment and welcome Walgreens to the Instacart marketplace, offering customers nationwide an unmatched online assortment of Walgreens items available for same-day delivery,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “As one of the largest drugstore chains in the U.S., Walgreens is a trusted household brand that people have relied on for more than 100 years. We’re excited to provide a seamless, safe and reliable experience to Walgreens customers across the country, giving them a new way to have the over-the-counter medications and health products they depend on delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. ”

To order Walgreens items for delivery, customers can visit www.instacart.com/walgreens or select the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app. Customers can chat directly with their Instacart shopper as their order is being picked and will receive real-time updates as their order is shopped and delivered. No membership is required when using Instacart but the company does offer an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on all orders over $35.

