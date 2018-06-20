Voyage Partners With Velodyne for Self-Driving Sensors

SAN JOSE — Voyage, an autonomous vehicle startup, has expanded their relationship with Velodyne LiDAR of San Jose, launching an all-Velodyne, autonomous-driving system. This new offering, which features the new VLS-128 sensor mounted on Chrysler Pacifica vehicles, will be deployed as a fleet of autonomous cars for communities across the USA.

“Velodyne is energized by Voyage’s compelling mission to help communities in North America by putting people first. We are pleased to support their advanced autonomous vehicle program with our newest product, the VLS-128. The public and their safety deserve nothing less: a product with lessons learned from millions of miles and 10 years of LiDAR development. The VLS-128 provides the range, resolution and accuracy required by the most advanced vehicle programs in the world. We can’t wait to see where Voyage takes our VLS-128,” says Cesar Alejandro Montero, Marketing Director at Velodyne LiDAR.

Voyage has designed a complete ‘sense-surround’ configuration for 360-degree monitoring using the Velodyne LiDARs. They have streamlined the vehicle procurement procedure, retro-fitted the vehicles with sensors and is introducing them into various communities.

“An autonomous vehicle should provide a safe and smooth ride each and every time. The combination of Voyage’s autonomous technology and the Velodyne VLS-128 LiDAR enables our autonomous vehicles to sense the world at incredible resolution and range, ensuring an amazing passenger experience for our riders,” says Oliver Cameron, CEO of Voyage.

Voyage is also collaborating with Enterprise Fleet Management, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings Inc., the world’s largest car rental company as measured by revenue and fleet size. Voyage will modify a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica vehicles leased from Enterprise to become autonomous taxis.

Voyage’s first deployment is within a 160,000 resident retirement community at the Villages in Florida. Voyages also has tested a self-driving taxi service at the Villages retirement community in San Jose.