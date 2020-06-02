BusinessWire

VMware to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Rajiv Ramaswami, VMware’s chief operating officer, products and cloud services will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET.


A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

