Visual Lease Brings Transparency to Lease Accounting with Newest Product Release

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visual Lease, the leader in lease lifecycle management and accounting software, today announced its latest product release, version 20.4. The latest release features an enhanced accounting feed audit trail that provides better transparency with more granular datapoints, deeper calculations and more flexible reporting calculations.

The new Accounting Feed Audit Trail provides users with a complete view of historic accounting feed activity — and guards against accidental changes or intentional malfeasance. This functionality expands the platform’s existing ability to track changes, downloads, transfers, deletions and archives within the accounts payable, accounts receivable and general ledger feeds.

“We want to ensure our customers have the ability to identify every update in their system that could contribute to their financials,” said Marc Betesh, Founder and CEO of Visual Lease. “Our product team is committed to delivering functionality that helps our customers more efficiently prepare for and complete their audits.”

In addition to the new audit trail capabilities, Visual Lease 20.4 features enhancements to the platform’s already robust filtering and sorting options within lease accounting reports. Further, those required to comply with IFRS 16 can now input opening accrued rent receivable balances within a new set of lessor operating calculations.

Visual Lease provides lease accounting and lease administration software solutions to help companies manage, analyze and report on their leased asset portfolios, including real estate, equipment and more. The company’s SaaS platform combines GAAP, IFRS and GASB-compliant lease accounting controls with sophisticated and flexible lease portfolio administration. Over 700 of the largest publicly traded and privately-owned corporations, retailers, hospitals and institutions around the globe rely on Visual Lease’s cloud-based SaaS platform to meet operational and compliance requirements. For more information, please visit visuallease.com.

