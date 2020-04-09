ViewSonic Launches myViewBoard Clips Video-Assisted Learning Platform

myViewBoard Clips, Powered by Boclips, Delivers Access to more than Two Million Licensed, Curated, and Ad-Free Educational Videos; Educators can Create Interactive and Engaging Lessons

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Boclips--ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solutions, announced the availability of myViewBoard Clips, powered by Boclips as part of the myViewBoard ecosystem. The myViewBoard ecosystem delivers a complete suite of tools that make content creation easy and intuitive for educators. Now with the myViewBoard Clips video-assisted learning platform, educators can access more than two million licensed educational videos. The myViewBoard Clips content is educationally curated, ad-free and fit for common core standards.

The videos are carefully curated and specific to age level and subject matter. Every video is selected from a library of more than 150 media partners, including: TED, PBS NewsHour and Bloomberg Media, as well as teachers’ favorites such as Crash Course, Minute Earth and LearnZillion. myViewBoard Clips integrates with myViewBoard software to allow for annotation, lecture capture, distance learning and more.

myViewBoard clips

- More than two (2) million videos from 150+ media partners

- No copyright infringement or firewall restrictions

- Ad-free, curated subjects for grades K-12

- 30-day complimentary trial for new users

- Compatible with myViewBoard for Windows and myViewBoard for Android O/S

- Available now, $1,000 yearly subscription with 20 concurrent streams

“ViewSonic® myViewBoard Clips is on our secure platform and free of inappropriate content to ensure students’ safety and also give teachers peace of mind,” said Sean Liu, software business line manager at ViewSonic Americas. “myViewBoard Clips provides educators the freedom to create interactive and engaging lesson plans with a variety of content directly related to their curriculums. These videos are directly managed and integrated within the myViewBoard ecosystem, so educators can benefit from video-assisted teaching while using myViewBoard products.”

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With more than 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

