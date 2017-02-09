View Glass Attracts $100 Million

MILPITAS, CA — View, a Silicon Valley maker of dynamic glass for buildings, has secured $100 million in investments, including a $50 million investment by TIAA Investments. The new money provides growth capital for View to expand its manufacturing capacity and to scale operations in order to meet rapidly growing demand.

The company says there are over 300 installations of View Dynamic Glass in North America, with another 150 in progress.

“We are experiencing high demand for View Dynamic Glass and are pleased to double down on our momentum with the support of new and existing partners,” said View CEO Rao Mulpuri. “We are particularly thrilled to have the support of one of the world’s largest asset managers as we seek to accelerate the adoption of dynamic glass in the commercial real estate market. This financing enables us to meet the increasing demand for View Dynamic Glass and execute on our ambitious growth strategy.”

Rekha Unnithan, director at TIAA Investments with responsibility for its $1 billion impact investing portfolio, has also joined View’s board of directors. Unnithan previously spent more than 10 years at several leading financial services organizations, including US Trust, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

“This impact investment aligns with our ongoing strategy to invest responsibly and unlock attractive financial opportunities on behalf of our clients,” said Unnithan. “We seek compelling long-term opportunities for our impact investment portfolio. Innovations that enhance occupant experience and deliver positive environmental outcomes by using state of the art green building technologies are a great fit with our mission.”

View Dynamic Glass maximizes natural light and unobstructed views while reducing heat and glare. Unlike traditional glass, View Dynamic Glass tints automatically in response to outdoor conditions or from a mobile device, providing greater occupant comfort and energy savings without ever compromising the view. The company continues to drive the rapid adoption of electrochromic glass, having more than doubled installations of View Dynamic Glass in the last 12 months, with over 300 completed commercial installations and another 150 in progress across a variety of commercial markets such as corporate offices, healthcare, government, higher education, and hospitality.