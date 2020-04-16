Verint Announces Deployment of Country-wide COVID-19 Management Solution

Governments Looking for Effective Quarantine Management to Keep Citizens Healthy, Ease Travel Restrictions and Reopen the Economy

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActionableIntelligence--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), announced today that its cyber intelligence solutions are being deployed to help organizations manage COVID-19 challenges. Faced with unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, government agencies are turning to data mining technology for effective quarantine management. Verint has substantial experience helping organizations leverage data to address the operational challenges of quickly responding to circumstances with limited resources.

“Public and private organizations around the world have trusted Verint to help them turn data into actionable intelligence for more than two decades. Our government customers are seeking technology to help keep citizens healthy, ease travel restrictions and reopen the economy. We worked diligently to develop a cloud-based COVID-19 use case for a country-wide solution that was successfully deployed in a matter of days, and we are proud to help our customers achieve operational success,” says Verint’s Elad Sharon, President, Cyber Intelligence Solutions.

Verint’s solution helps governments manage COVID-19 restrictions from a centralized control center, including data analytics, alerts to emergency responders and notifications directly to citizens regarding compliance with restrictions. The solution provides government agencies a cost-effective tool to increase visibility and provide quick responses, and it can be deployed in specific areas or scale country wide.

For information on Verint’s solutions to help governments respond to COVID-19, click here.

