Verimatrix to Sponsor Virtual SportsPro Media INSIDER Series Featuring Broadcasting Experts From the NFL, Octagon, Astro, The FA, European Tour & More

Verimatrix Chief Revenue Officer to Speak on the “Death” of Sports, the Rise of eSports, and the Growing Need for Securing Live Competition

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Lu Bolden will join a lineup of sports broadcasting experts to speak on the future of the industry with today’s new need to protect ever-growing amounts of streamed sports and esports.

With an eye on highlighting the largely unchartered challenges that come with new methods of reaching all types of sports fans, the SportsPro Media INSIDER Series serves as a valuable venue for those seeking to protect revenues when fans are at home instead of stadiums.

Traditional sports have found themselves facing the same new business model decisions that esports has organically addressed over the last several years. That makes for a big shift – where new revenue streams are created at warp speed with various streaming and broadcast options for countless types of sports. That translates into a similar shift for cybercriminals and those looking to circumvent anti-piracy measures. After all, they will always follow the money. And there’s plenty of that at stake.

The event includes speakers from top sporting and esports organizations, offering the following sampling of sessions:

The New Value of Sports Nights After COVID-19

Dan Cohen, Senior Vice President at Octagon

Phil Lines, Consultant

Share of Wallet: Developing Integrated OTT Commercial Strategies

Rufus Hack, Chief Operating Officer, European Tour

Charlotte Offord, Senior Marketing Director, National Football League

The Death of Sports (Hardly)

Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, Verimatrix

CK Lee, Vice President and Chief of Sports, Astro

Other session topics include broadcast technology for the new viewing experience as well as the role of AI and remote production in sports broadcasting.

“ Providing a unique and convenient opportunity to hear from some of the most forward-thinking minds in sports broadcasting, this two-day virtual series is a true must-see for those wondering what’s ahead,” Bolden said. “ We welcome professionals across the tech, sports, esports, media and entertainment spectrum to listen in and take part in its insightful Q&A opportunities.”

