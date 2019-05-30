Venture Capital Firm IVP Promotes New Partner

MENLO PARK — IVP, a later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, has promoted Tom Loverro to General Partner.

Loverro joins Somesh Dash, Steve Harrick, Jules Maltz, Sandy Miller, Eric Liaw, and Dennis Phelps as the seventh General Partner of the firm.

Tom Loverro joined IVP in April 2015. He focuses on investing in later-stage, high-growth consumer and enterprise companies. Tom currently serves as a Board Director or Observer for Coinbase, HashiCorp, NerdWallet, and Podium. He was actively involved in sourcing, executing, and managing investments in Amplitude, Datadog, GitHub (MSFT), IEX, OnDeck (ONDK), and Tanium.

“Tom is a leader within our firm and the venture community. He has built strong CEO relationships and demonstrated a track record of investment success,” said Jules Maltz, General Partner at IVP. “He will play a big role in the future of IVP and we are thrilled to announce his promotion.”

“I first worked with Tom at GitHub four years ago. We stayed in close touch and when it was time to raise our growth round for HashiCorp, I picked up the phone and called Tom,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “He is an exceptionally high conviction investor, moves swiftly, and is dedicated to helping build out our team to realize our massive opportunity. We look forward to continuing to work with Tom and IVP in the years ahead.”

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Tom over the past few years. He is always happy to put in the work and this has been a major factor in Coinbase’s success. He is thoughtful, measured, humble, and never pushy. I’m grateful to have him as an investor,” said Brian Armstrong, CEO & Co-Founder of Coinbase.

“IVP partners with exceptional entrepreneurs who are working to build the next generation of market leaders like AppDynamics, Coinbase, Dropbox, GitHub, Glossier, HashiCorp, LegalZoom, Slack, Snap, and Twitter,” said Tom Loverro. “It is a pleasure and honor to work with my colleagues at IVP and the management teams of our portfolio companies. I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to make later-stage investments for years to come.“

Prior to IVP, Tom was a Principal at RRE Ventures, a leading early-stage venture firm, based in New York. Tom began his career at Goldman Sachs & Co. in technology, media, and telecommunications investment banking. Following Goldman, he joined RRE as an Analyst. Tom’s involvement in RRE portfolio company Drobo led to him joining the company full-time where he led Marketing. Tom holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, where he was an Austin Scholar, and a B.A. from Stanford University, where he graduated with Distinction. Tom was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of venture capital’s up-and-comers by his inclusion in the 2019 Midas Brink List.

IVP is currently investing IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund, and manages $7 billion in committed capital. IVP remains committed to its focused strategy of supporting innovation at the growth stage and partnering closely with exceptional management teams throughout the United States. Since its inception in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies and 109 have gone public. IVP is typically a lead investor in later-stage rounds with equity investments ranging from $10 to $100 million.