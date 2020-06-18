Velocity Solutions Launches Website “Crisis Recovery Center”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BigData--Velocity Solutions has launched a “Crisis Recovery” website channel to address the unprecedented challenges faced by financial institutions and their account holders on the heels of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Recovery Center includes content such as crisis-related federal regulatory updates, video interviews with Velocity clients, special offers for Velocity’s digital lending solutions and a 6-part white paper series, with separate versions targeted to community banks and credit unions. The white papers identify and explore the top recovery challenges faced by financial institutions in the months ahead, and how these challenges can be transformed into opportunities by leveraging specific strategies.

“We know this crisis has really put financial institutions to the test,” said Christopher Leonard, Velocity Solutions CEO. “How banks and credit unions support their account holders during the crisis has the potential to win or lose account holder loyalty for many years to come.” Leonard continued, “However, financial institutions also must continually monitor key performance indicators such as deposit growth, loan volume, non-interest income, and acquisition/onboarding efforts. We feel confident that the resources in our new Crisis Recovery Center will help financial institutions develop recovery strategies to preserve the bottom line while providing superior service to account holders.”

To visit the Crisis Recovery Center, go to: http://www.myvelocity.com/recovery.

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform™ powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, deposits and loans to our client financial institutions.

