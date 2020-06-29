Veeam Wins HPE 2020 Global Technology Partner of the Year Award for the Second Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced it has been named the 2020 Global Technology Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for the second consecutive year. With more than 10 years of partnership and eight years of solution integration and co-innovation, HPE is once again Veeam’s top performing alliance partner.

Together, Veeam and HPE help businesses safeguard their data to ensure it’s always on, protected and that enterprises are able to rapidly and easily recover should a situation arise – from human error to a malicious attack. Veeam and HPE give customers choice and flexibility to place their data where it makes most sense, delivering solutions as-a-service (SaaS) on and off-premises and enabling customers to pay only for what they need. These fast, simple, and automated solutions streamline operations so that infrastructure practically manages itself.

“For more than 10 years, Veeam and HPE have had a strategic alliance that is trusted by market-leading businesses across the globe to protect and rapidly recover data, ensure business resilience and reduce risk,” said Jim Kruger, CMO at Veeam. “Veeam is honored to receive this award two years in a row based on the strength and joint investment in our partnership and Veeam’s leadership in supporting businesses as they accelerate their Digital Transformation plans. Together, Veeam and HPE help safeguard our customers’ data to ensure business continuity.”

At the HPE Partner Growth Summit Virtual Experience, HPE announced the winners of the 2020 HPE Partner of the Year Awards. These channel partners from across the partner ecosystem have been awarded for their for outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, focus on growth and innovation, and professional achievements.

“I’m proud to recognize our channel partners who raise the standard of business excellence and demonstrate continued commitment to our joint customers,” said Paul Hunter, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales, HPE. “HPE is dedicated to enabling our partners with tools and solutions that will spark innovation in their own business. By collaborating and growing together, we are able to deliver the outcomes our customers need to prosper.”

"To better understand the value of the HPE and Veeam partnership, we interviewed organizations to learn more about the reasons for combining Veeam data management software with HPE Nimble Storage,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “While they cited a variety of considerations, such as the need to conduct backups at scale and complete data recovery activities faster, their decisions boiled down to requiring more effective and robust data backup and recovery activities. Stated otherwise, they had concluded that their previous solutions could no longer meet their business needs.” The IDC White Paper, sponsored by Veeam and HPE Nimble Storage, "Veeam + HPE Nimble Storage: Five-Year ROI of 278%," showed that study participants will achieve an almost 4:1 return on their investment — 278% — in the integrated Veeam and HPE Nimble Storage solution set over five years.

“The integration between Veeam and Nimble is remarkable—it reduces backup and recovery speeds by 90 percent. Recovery objectives decreased to one hour for all production workloads, thanks to Veeam Explorer for Storage Snapshots and Instant VM Recovery. Sonoco-Trident meets RTO and RPO every time, giving them confidence, they can meet their service level agreements and maintain business continuity.” – Andy Pilkington, CTO at Keytech, a managed solutions provider

“Veeam and Nimble support us every step of the way by helping to keep our IT systems available. Veeam also makes it easier for us to maintain our compliance obligations.” – Elliott Peterson, Vice President of Global IT at HireRight

“One of the biggest benefits of using Veeam and HPE StoreOnce is the confidence you gain in your data. We are absolutely certain we can recover in a crisis. That’s a first for us.” – Wesley Evans, Hardware Solutions Manager at White River Health System

