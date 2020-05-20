Vecna Robotics Appoints Denis Lussault As Vice President of Autonomy

Engineering and Manufacturing Veteran to Lead Company’s Autonomy Division and Support Growing Demand for Warehouse Robots and Workflow Orchestration

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecna Robotics, the leading automation provider in the materials handling space, today announced the appointment of Denis Lussault as Vice President of Autonomy. In this new role, Lussault will be responsible for overseeing the company’s autonomy division and helping meet the growing demand for world-class robotic platforms and autonomy software that simplify customer workflows.

Lussault brings nearly 20 years of engineering and management experience to Vecna Robotics, with a deep understanding of managing country-wide operations, bringing new products to market, and delivering on strategic growth initiatives. He has served in leadership roles for several companies, including Balyo, Atlantic Technologies, and Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi. Lussault holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Arts et Métiers and a Master of Business Administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Most recently, Lussault served as Vice President of Americas at Balyo where he previously managed European operations.

“As companies around the world demand automation to improve operational efficiencies and simplify workflows, Vecna Robotics is best positioned to capitalize on this need,” said Lussault. “The company is the proven leader in AMR with an innovative spirit and deep customer focus. I’m honored to join the growing team, and I look forward to bringing a full suite of autonomous robots and orchestration software to market that helps distributors and manufacturers ensure resiliency in the supply chain.”

Vecna Robotics’ autonomous mobile robots (AMR) help some of the world’s largest distribution, warehouse, and manufacturing organizations automate their bulk materials handling and logistics operations. The company’s AI orchestration engine Pivotal™ integrates with existing warehouse management systems for a coordinated approach that maximizes human and robot collaboration and increases productivity.

“This has been a historic year for us, and adding a proven leader like Denis to our team only builds on that momentum,” said Daniel Theobald, Founder and CEO, Vecna Robotics. “Automation and orchestration are key differentiators for Vecna Robotics, stemming from our commitment to help customers tackle some of the most complex supply chain and material handling problems. Denis will help us meet the growing demand for our offerings, working closely with our engineering and manufacturing teams to build the most innovative, flexible and resilient AMRs.”

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics delivers autonomous material handling solutions via self-driving vehicles powered by their proprietary continuously improving software, Pivotal™ orchestration engine, and 24/7 customer service team. Vecna's solutions deliver value for customers in the distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing sectors by automating cross-docking, line-side delivery, replenishment, case-picking, kitting, goods-to-person, person-to-good, and oversized/non-standard SKUs delivery. Vecna Robotics' technology goes beyond traditional automation and focuses on maximizing human and robot capability to create fulfilling jobs, increase productivity, and encourage innovation.

